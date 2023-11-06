Compare & Contrast TIME Mag's Covers of Hamas Attacks to Israel's Response

Now why oh WHY would they do THAT?! Google Allegedly Censoring Nashville Shooter's...
Doug P.  |  12:02 PM on November 06, 2023
Meme screenshot

The media spin on the Hamas attacks in Israel almost one month ago vs. Israel's operations in Gaza to get rid of Hamas has been dizzying. The Associated Press has led the way by originally quoting a Hamas source saying an Israeli strike at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people before trying to reel that back in (but the damage was already done). Not only that, but the AP still quotes the same Gaza Health Ministry as a credible source. 

TIME Magazine got in on the "journalism" game after their dueling covers of the Hamas attacks in Israel vs. Israel's response were noticed:

See what they did there?

We're not particularly surprised, but still...

One of these things is definitely like the other:

Has TIME had a cover showing the hostages being held in Gaza?

*** 

