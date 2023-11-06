Compare & Contrast TIME Mag's Covers of Hamas Attacks to Israel's Response

The media spin on the Hamas attacks in Israel almost one month ago vs. Israel's operations in Gaza to get rid of Hamas has been dizzying. The Associated Press has led the way by originally quoting a Hamas source saying an Israeli strike at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people before trying to reel that back in (but the damage was already done). Not only that, but the AP still quotes the same Gaza Health Ministry as a credible source.

TIME Magazine got in on the "journalism" game after their dueling covers of the Hamas attacks in Israel vs. Israel's response were noticed:

.@TIME when Hamas attacks Israel



vs



TIME when Israel responds pic.twitter.com/zgljymxyFd — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 6, 2023

See what they did there?

Notice how the image on the left doesn't include the music festival massacre, or any of the countless horror scenes



It implies a rocket attack, not a full invasion killing civilians — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 6, 2023

We're not particularly surprised, but still...

So not only are leftist media outlets terrible at their jobs, they are also rabid antisemites. Noted. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 6, 2023

One of these things is definitely like the other:

A surprise attack upends Israel and the Middle East https://t.co/uLT5s6acvJ pic.twitter.com/jwCrAWpJDB — TIME (@TIME) October 8, 2023

Has TIME had a cover showing the hostages being held in Gaza?

