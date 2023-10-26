NBC News Reports on the 'Deeply Distressing Events' Children in Gaza Are Exposed To

As we just reported, one journo called it "insidious" that President Joe Biden would "undermine" the casualty numbers coming out of Palestine. John Kirby at a press briefing Thursday doubled down, advising the press not to take the word of Hamas. We've joked that more than 100 percent of those killed by Israel were children, like the little babies in that hospital Israel blew up.

NBC News has its death toll, and like Al Jazeera and Save the Children, it's using "Palestinian health officials" as its source. Are these the same Palestinian health officials who said 500 people were killed in that hospital airstrike? That's about 500 more than were actually killed, and it wasn't even an Israeli airstrike but an errant rocket.

“Almost every child in the Gaza Strip has been exposed to deeply distressing events,” UNICEF says.



2,704 children have been killed since Israel began its bombardment on Gaza, Palestinian health officials say.



Hundreds more may be trapped in rubble. https://t.co/kEkXLCuPJW — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2023

NBC News reports:

… Children make up about half of Gaza’s nearly 2.3 million people — many of whom were born during Israel’s strict 16-year blockade of Gaza and are now watching bombs destroy their neighborhoods. In 2022, 4 out of 5 children in Gaza were already living with depression, fear and grief, according to a report by Save the Children. More than half said they had contemplated suicide. This war has only made it worse. At least 2,704 children have been killed, according to Palestinian health officials, since Israel began its bombardment on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’ terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and saw more than 220 taken hostage. Another 830 children are estimated to still be trapped in rubble in Gaza.

In 2022, a year before the the Hamas invasion, more than half of children in Gaza said they'd contemplated suicide? Maybe they wouldn't be living with depression, fear, and grief if they weren't ruled by Hamas and indoctrinated to hate Jews from birth.

They're going to use the children to stop Israel from entering a ground war with Hamas. Won't someone think of the children?

Just a reminder: None of this would be happening if Hamas hadn't invaded Israel on October 7.

Hamas should surrender and end the suffering. — J.P. Chandler ~ Writer of Stuff (@Chandlej) October 26, 2023

By “Palestinian Health Officials” who are you referring to? Are they Palestinian GOVERNMENT Health Officials?



Who’s running the Palestinian government in Gaza these days? Surely not a group that would have every incentive to LIE, right?! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 26, 2023

How about the hostages? Think they are under stress? 🤡 — Had Enough Yet (@fez_dez) October 26, 2023

Did they have their heads — Christopher DiGrazia (@Southernman5519) October 26, 2023

What happened to Israeli children too? — Adekol (@Adekol5) October 26, 2023

Something tells me these kids are not taught the same values as people that watch NBC News pic.twitter.com/tTKjyGM2uS — frogabide (@frogabide) October 26, 2023

Neatly everyone in Israel knows someone who was murdered. — Hersades1989 (@hersades1989) October 26, 2023

It's a war



Palestinians shouldn't have started this war — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) October 26, 2023

I find it absolutely fascinating that you'd cite UNICEF after your network has done dozens of stories on them exposing their corruption. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) October 26, 2023

Now when you say “Palestinian health officials,” what you really mean is Hamas.



That’s what Hamas says. — Mr. Never Pay For X 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@TheeThomasB) October 26, 2023

Don’t start a war — mike D (@mn79zvfzjd) October 26, 2023

Why is NBC propagating Hamas’ claim without verifying with independent sources? — 🇨🇦MR. Michael (@michael_house9) October 26, 2023

As we said, they're going to hide behind children — after what they did to Israeli children to start all of this.

There's no news outlet that has an actual number of casualties — they all come from the same source, the Palestinian Health Ministry.

***