One Part of Newly-Elected Speaker Mike Johnson’s Speech Really Triggered the Left

NBC News Reports on the 'Deeply Distressing Events' Children in Gaza Are Exposed To

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 26, 2023
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

As we just reported, one journo called it "insidious" that President Joe Biden would "undermine" the casualty numbers coming out of Palestine. John Kirby at a press briefing Thursday doubled down, advising the press not to take the word of Hamas. We've joked that more than 100 percent of those killed by Israel were children, like the little babies in that hospital Israel blew up.

NBC News has its death toll, and like Al Jazeera and Save the Children, it's using "Palestinian health officials" as its source. Are these the same Palestinian health officials who said 500 people were killed in that hospital airstrike? That's about 500 more than were actually killed, and it wasn't even an Israeli airstrike but an errant rocket.

NBC News reports:

… Children make up about half of Gaza’s nearly 2.3 million people — many of whom were born during Israel’s strict 16-year blockade of Gaza and are now watching bombs destroy their neighborhoods.

In 2022, 4 out of 5 children in Gaza were already living with depression, fear and grief, according to a report by Save the Children. More than half said they had contemplated suicide. 

This war has only made it worse. 

At least 2,704 children have been killed, according to Palestinian health officials, since Israel began its bombardment on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’ terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and saw more than 220 taken hostage. Another 830 children are estimated to still be trapped in rubble in Gaza.

In 2022, a year before the the Hamas invasion, more than half of children in Gaza said they'd contemplated suicide? Maybe they wouldn't be living with depression, fear, and grief if they weren't ruled by Hamas and indoctrinated to hate Jews from birth.

They're going to use the children to stop Israel from entering a ground war with Hamas. Won't someone think of the children?

Just a reminder: None of this would be happening if Hamas hadn't invaded Israel on October 7.

As we said, they're going to hide behind children — after what they did to Israeli children to start all of this.

There's no news outlet that has an actual number of casualties — they all come from the same source, the Palestinian Health Ministry.

***

