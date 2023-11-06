Adam Schiff's Warning About 'What a Would-Be Dictator Tells You' Backfires on Biden & the Dems

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is in a New York courthouse today dealing with civil charges brought by a state District Attorney who vowed as part of her campaign to "get" Trump on whatever she could find if elected.

That sets the irony up nicely, but first here's the WaPo tweet that California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff responded to:

Donald Trump and his allies have begun mapping out specific plans for using the federal government to punish critics and opponents should he win a second term, with the former president naming individuals he wants to investigate or prosecute. https://t.co/J8NixUVEYR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 5, 2023

Schiff again saw an opening that would once again allow him to put his complete lack of self-awareness and projection talents on full display. Here's what Schiff posted to X:

When a would-be dictator tells you what he would do to take your rights and freedoms away, believe him. https://t.co/WQ3zwEHTWz — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 5, 2023

Is this clown for real?

The hypocrisy of this moron as Biden weaponizes the DOJ to go after his #1 political opponent. 👇🏻 https://t.co/Udb2qRdEno — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) November 6, 2023

Schiff has ZERO shame, especially to say that while Biden's political opponent is appearing in yet another courtroom.

You just described the Biden Administration. Sit down. https://t.co/FnXnBZfjG0 — David_Jay (@ProudUSANJNY) November 6, 2023

The Biden administration, not to mention many other Democrats.

Schiff would prefer a country where only the Democrats can weaponize the government against political opponents.

You mean like yall did during covid ? And still trying to do now ? — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) November 6, 2023

And of course, Schiff with help from their Dem allies in the media misrepresented what Trump said.

Once again, Schiff and the Washington Post lie about a Trump statement.



Californians must reject Schiff’s constant lies and partisanship.



Hate has no home in California. https://t.co/xLwO2wWcvR — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 6, 2023

