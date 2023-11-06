Adam Schiff's Warning About 'What a Would-Be Dictator Tells You' Backfires on Biden & the Dems

Your Media, Ladies & Gentlemen: ABC News Describes Insurrection-y Pro-Palestinian Protest...
Doug P.  |  3:41 PM on November 06, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is in a New York courthouse today dealing with civil charges brought by a state District Attorney who vowed as part of her campaign to "get" Trump on whatever she could find if elected. 

That sets the irony up nicely, but first here's the WaPo tweet that California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff responded to:

Schiff again saw an opening that would once again allow him to put his complete lack of self-awareness and projection talents on full display. Here's what Schiff posted to X:

Is this clown for real?

Schiff has ZERO shame, especially to say that while Biden's political opponent is appearing in yet another courtroom. 

The Biden administration, not to mention many other Democrats.

Schiff would prefer a country where only the Democrats can weaponize the government against political opponents. 

And of course, Schiff with help from their Dem allies in the media misrepresented what Trump said.

*** 

