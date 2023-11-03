Elon Musk perfectly sums up story of anti-bail, anti-jail DA who got carjacked

It's kind of amazing that the "woke" District Attorneys in many big American cities don't stop and consider the "there but for the grace of God" factor when insisting on putting leftist policies in place that do nothing but make crime worse.

In this case, one of those DAs was carjacked and the alleged perp will apparently be an exception to the progressive DA rule:

Soros-backed DA Jason Williams of New Orleans was carjacked at gunpoint.



DA Williams campaigned against cash bail and called for alternatives to prison. During his first few months in office, he dismissed 66% of all violent felony cases.



The bail for Ahmad Seals (18) has been… pic.twitter.com/2LgDYIT7vX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 3, 2023

Full text of the tweet:

Oddly enough bail was considered appropriate this time, as will a jail sentence:

A New Orleans high school student who allegedly carjacked District Attorney Jason Williams and his septuagenarian mother will be held on a $150,000 bail. Magistrate commissioner Peter Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon set bail for 18-year-old Ahmad Seals at $150,000 total — $75,000 for each of two counts of being a principal in an armed robbery. Both counts are connected with Williams' carjacking. Seals also faces a third count of the same offense, in connection with a separate carjacking 20 minutes later, but he will appear in court later for that alleged crime. Hamilton ordered Seals to be fitted with an ankle monitor should he make bond.

"Fate loves irony" says Elon Musk:

fate 🖤 irony — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2023

Irony can be pretty ironic sometimes!

Social Justice has always had a not-so-secret identity; we call her Karma — TE𝕏 Trad (@TexanTrad) November 3, 2023

Yeah, it's pretty funny how people want something until it becomes reality to them... 🤣 https://t.co/AVWtyJ4zyR — Rebecca Potts (@zzZRebeccaZzz) November 3, 2023

We need look no further than Democrat mayors of "sanctuary cities" who are alarmed now that they've been exposed to the negative effects of the policies they support.

In 2019, Williams agreed that the cash bail system has "predudicial effects":

Does the cash bail system actually make us safer? Spoke to this question and more on a community panel to wrap up “The Price of Freedom: The Prejudicial Effects of the Cash Bail System” law symposium. pic.twitter.com/fAGBaeDQHh — Jason Williams (@RunWithJason) February 15, 2019

*Unless you carjack and rob a Left-wing District Attorney.

***

