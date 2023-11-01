'There Was a Ceasefire on October 6.' Katie Pavlich Shuts Down 'Ceasefire' Nonsense...
Biden Explains What 'Bidenomics' REALLY Means and Ain't NOBODY Buying It

Doug P.  |  6:15 PM on November 01, 2023
Meme screenshot

Because the Biden administration hasn't yet caused enough economic damage, today the president traveled to rural Minnesota to "help" some more people:

Well, RIP to farming now.

President Joe Biden kicked off what aides are calling a "barnstorming" of rural America at a farm just north of Northfield Wednesday.

"When rural America does well, when Indian country does well, we all do well," Biden said during a roughly 20-minute speech, speaking in a machine shed next to a green tractor and in front of a large American flag.

Amid a war in the Middle East, a primary challenger from Minnesota and slipping poll numbers, Biden's trip to Dutch Creek Farms in rural Dakota County is billed by the White House as a chance to spotlight farmers who are leaning on recent federal spending to improve sustainability and offer producers a competitive leg up in new markets.

Considering the fact that "Bidenomics" has an approval rating that falls somewhere in between seborrheic dermatitis and root canal, it's pretty amazing that the Biden White House continues to insist on taking ownership of the economic train wreck they've helped cause.

During his remarks in Minnesota, Biden explained what "Bidenomics" really means, and this whopper is so big it should have been served by Burger King: 

If this is a "dream," most people want somebody to throw a bucket of cold water on them to wake them up.

It's possible Biden actually thinks everything's going great because that's what they tell him.

Oh, Biden's transformed the economy alright.

*** 

