US Education Secretary Advised to Shift Priorities So More Kids Can Read His Tweets About Identity

We know that U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is a bit fed up with parents acting like they know what's best for their kids, but Cardona's being offered some more advice that he might not like.

Here's the Education Secretary's tweet that is getting some notice:

My name is Miguel, but a lot of my teachers called me Michael.

In 7th grade I finally had the courage to tell my principal that I’d like to be called by the name that my Latino parents gave me -- Miguel, not Michael.



To any student that is reading this, your identity matters. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) October 28, 2023

"Priorities" alert:

The Secretary of Education is fixated on identity.



American families wish he was fixated on student achievement instead. https://t.co/49EBEE6s6e — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) October 30, 2023

Perhaps Cardona should take some sort of action so his tweets can reach a wider audience:

That tweet would probably impact a lot more students if they could read. — Chase D. Troutner (@Captain_Strongo) October 30, 2023

Thanks to you fewer students can read your tweet, Miguel. — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) October 29, 2023

Public education is a disaster but the Biden administration will make sure students know all 57 genders and are scared to death of climate change.

ACT scores are at their lowest level in 32 years, and what is Biden's Secretary of focused focued on? https://t.co/5Gns3tekq5 pic.twitter.com/8WYBFdPV7p — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2023

Yikes:

High school students' ACT test scores have dropped to their lowest level in more than 30 years, according to the nonprofit organization that administers the test. It marks the second year in a row that scores on the college entrance exam have hit their lowest mark in over three decades. The average composite score on the ACT dropped for the sixth-straight year from 19.8 for the class of 2022 to 19.5 for the class of 2023, according to ACT, the nonprofit organization administering the exam. Average English, math, reading, and science scores also declined from 2022.

Cardona's focused on identity (and pretending Republicans are "banning books") because he certainly can't brag about anything like test scores.

***

