US Education Secretary Advised to Shift Priorities So More Kids Can Read His Tweets About Identity

Doug P.  |  12:12 PM on October 30, 2023
Meme screenshot

We know that U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is a bit fed up with parents acting like they know what's best for their kids, but Cardona's being offered some more advice that he might not like. 

Here's the Education Secretary's tweet that is getting some notice: 

"Priorities" alert:

Perhaps Cardona should take some sort of action so his tweets can reach a wider audience: 

Public education is a disaster but the Biden administration will make sure students know all 57 genders and are scared to death of climate change.

High school students' ACT test scores have dropped to their lowest level in more than 30 years, according to the nonprofit organization that administers the test. 

It marks the second year in a row that scores on the college entrance exam have hit their lowest mark in over three decades. 

The average composite score on the ACT dropped for the sixth-straight year from 19.8 for the class of 2022 to 19.5 for the class of 2023, according to ACT, the nonprofit organization administering the exam. Average English, math, reading, and science scores also declined from 2022.

Cardona's focused on identity (and pretending Republicans are "banning books") because he certainly can't brag about anything like test scores. 

*** 

