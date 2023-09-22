Biden's Education Secretary is fed up with parents 'acting like they know what's right' for kids

The leftists who run the Biden administration believe that your kids belong to the government, and occasionally they just come right out and say it, as Kamala Harris did last year:

KAMALA HARRIS: "When you see our kids, and I truly believe that they are our children, they are the children of our country, of our communities, I mean, our future is really bright if we prioritize them, and therefore prioritize the climate crisis." pic.twitter.com/4NTK0wdIwF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2022

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also said the quiet part out loud this week (however, they don't try to keep it quiet anymore). You can just see the dripping contempt for parents in this clip:

Education Secretary Cardona says that he doesn’t have “too much respect” for parents who have been “misbehaving” at school board meetings.



They’re “acting like they know what’s right for kids!” pic.twitter.com/uQf9nbZJ0F — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2023

And of course, by "misbehaving" Cardona means daring to challenge progressive educators and their insanity.

Parents, this administration wants you to remain calm (and butt out) as public schools cause your child to question their gender and then the government weaponizes against you.



They all need to go. https://t.co/BTTGekPAlA — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) September 22, 2023

ALL of them need to go. Next November a message must be sent before it's too late.

They don’t think we know what is best for our own children. https://t.co/ZoDyO1IjI8 — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) September 22, 2023

The leftists in this administration have plans that are evil and parents don't like it at all, so instead of changing their ways, they'd rather just try to remove the parents from the equation.

Parents usually do know what's best for their kids. And it's not the woke agenda that you're forcing on them. https://t.co/kcxN6kt1AR — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 22, 2023

Of course not, Cardona is a Marxist. — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) September 22, 2023

Is anybody in this administration even capable of embarrassment, or feeling shame for that matter?

***

