Biden lies on immigration; fools absolutely no one

Biden's Education Secretary is fed up with parents 'acting like they know what's right' for kids

Doug P.  |  11:30 AM on September 22, 2023
Sarah D.

The leftists who run the Biden administration believe that your kids belong to the government, and occasionally they just come right out and say it, as Kamala Harris did last year:

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also said the quiet part out loud this week (however, they don't try to keep it quiet anymore). You can just see the dripping contempt for parents in this clip:

And of course, by "misbehaving" Cardona means daring to challenge progressive educators and their insanity.

ALL of them need to go. Next November a message must be sent before it's too late.

The leftists in this administration have plans that are evil and parents don't like it at all, so instead of changing their ways, they'd rather just try to remove the parents from the equation.

Is anybody in this administration even capable of embarrassment, or feeling shame for that matter?

*** 

