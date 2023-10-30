Judge Orders Biden Administration to Stop Cutting Razor Wire Barriers
So CRT IS Being Taught In Schools. Libs of TikTok Exposes PA School...
Hockey World Shaken as Calls for Matt Petgrave's Arrest Increase After Death of...
Pro-Israel Student Goes Toe-to-Toe With Professor Over Hamas
'He Thought He Was Getting Away With It.' Miami Sociopath Filmed Tearing Down...
New Speaker of the House Assassinates Eric Swalwell in One Tweet
Kamala Harris Explains Goals of Biden WH's 'Blueprint for an A.I. Bill of...
Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible...
John Kirby Gives Surprising Answer When Asked About Civilian Casualties in Gaza
John Kirby Says Increase in Antisemitism is Dangerous BUT There's 'Also a Rise...
WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Clay Travis Doubles Down on WNBA Comment That Triggered a Player
'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Do...

Peter Doocy's Question About Pro-Hamas extremists in US Sends KJP Into an Anti-Trump Rant

Doug P.  |  5:16 PM on October 30, 2023
AngieArtist

At today's White House briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked if President Biden considers anti-Israel, antisemitic protesters and others making threats to be "extremists." Jean-Pierre didn't really answer that question, but Townhall's Katie Pavlich couldn't help but notice that Team Biden has no problem using that word to describe Biden's political opponent and his supporters: 

Advertisement

This was another KJP class in dodging a question while flipping through her Big Book of Talking Points. 

Here's the longer clip. Jean-Pierre never mentioned Hamas or those protesters supporting them as being extremists but Trump made an appearance in this answer: 

Frankly we're a little surprised KJP hasn't yet tried to make "Mega MAGA Hamas" a thing yet. Maybe she thinks that would be too unfair to Hamas. 

Recommended

Hockey World Shaken as Calls for Matt Petgrave's Arrest Increase After Death of Adam Johnson
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It makes you wonder!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hockey World Shaken as Calls for Matt Petgrave's Arrest Increase After Death of Adam Johnson
Grateful Calvin
So CRT IS Being Taught In Schools. Libs of TikTok Exposes PA School Shaming Students for Being White
Chad Felix Greene
New Speaker of the House Assassinates Eric Swalwell in One Tweet
Aaron Walker
'He Thought He Was Getting Away With It.' Miami Sociopath Filmed Tearing Down Hostage Posters
Chad Felix Greene
Pro-Israel Student Goes Toe-to-Toe With Professor Over Hamas
Twitchy Video
WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hockey World Shaken as Calls for Matt Petgrave's Arrest Increase After Death of Adam Johnson Grateful Calvin
Advertisement