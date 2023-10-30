Peter Doocy's Question About Pro-Hamas extremists in US Sends KJP Into an Anti-Trump Rant

At today's White House briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked if President Biden considers anti-Israel, antisemitic protesters and others making threats to be "extremists." Jean-Pierre didn't really answer that question, but Townhall's Katie Pavlich couldn't help but notice that Team Biden has no problem using that word to describe Biden's political opponent and his supporters:

While the White House is rightfully condemning anti-Semitism, they won't say pro-Hamas protestors are "extremists." They reserve that descriptor for Republicans. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 30, 2023

This was another KJP class in dodging a question while flipping through her Big Book of Talking Points.

"Does President Biden think the anti-Israel protesters in this country are extremists?"



Karine Jean-Pierre won't say. pic.twitter.com/EmVlNyPiE8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2023

Here's the longer clip. Jean-Pierre never mentioned Hamas or those protesters supporting them as being extremists but Trump made an appearance in this answer:

Peter Doocy sends Cringe Jean Pierre into bizarre anti-Trump rant for 2 minutes when simply asked if Biden thinks anti-Israel protesters in America are extremists pic.twitter.com/v3NTkvCAWN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2023

Frankly we're a little surprised KJP hasn't yet tried to make "Mega MAGA Hamas" a thing yet. Maybe she thinks that would be too unfair to Hamas.

Does she get a bonus every time she says Trumps name? https://t.co/5xqFsMmNbC — Erin (@Erin54460055391) October 30, 2023

It makes you wonder!

