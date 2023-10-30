Thought Police? Here’s the Moment a Woman Was Arrested for Silently Praying on...
'That's Awesome!' Abby Wambach Faceplants Herself in a Discussion About Reparations (Watch...
German-Israeli Shandi Louk, Whose Kidnapping by Hamas Was Subject of Viral Video, Reported...
ABSOLUTELY VILE: Anti-Semitic Posts Against Jewish Cornell Students Raise Alarms
Nice Try, But No: NYU Professor Asks for 'Grace and Forgiveness' Over Draconian...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
People BLAST Cori Bush for Accusing Israel of 'Ethnic Cleansing'
CNN: Maine Shooter's Colleagues Told Police They Were Worried He'd 'Snap and Commit...
LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke
You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America...
Tik Tok Creators Are Making Money Playing 'Palestine vs Israel' In lieu of...
Black Hebrew Israelites Fight Pro-Palestinian Protestors in Chicago Streets
Vivek Reacts To Pence Dropping Out By Suggesting Others Follow Suit and Twitter...
Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos

Kamala Harris Assures America 'Biden is Very Much Alive' During Awkward 60 Minutes Interview

Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on October 30, 2023
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Yesterday 60 Minutes aired an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that could best be described as a "cleanup in aisle Biden" of sorts. Parts of the interview contained the softest of softballs: 

Advertisement

But the 60 Minutes correspondent did address the fact that this administration has abysmal numbers for just about everything, especially the economy (despite all the White House's "Bidenomics" gaslighting).

Here's Harris spinning this administration's lousy approval polling:

Her head also didn't have room for any believable responses.

Harris also had this reminder: Joe Biden is very much alive:

Recommended

'That's Awesome!' Abby Wambach Faceplants Herself in a Discussion About Reparations (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yikes! That was like a teaser for a "Weekend at Bernie's" reboot or something.

The fact that the VP has to issue a reminder that the president is still very much alive can't be a good sign for the Biden reelection campaign.

Bingo.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'That's Awesome!' Abby Wambach Faceplants Herself in a Discussion About Reparations (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nice Try, But No: NYU Professor Asks for 'Grace and Forgiveness' Over Draconian COVID Stance
Grateful Calvin
German-Israeli Shandi Louk, Whose Kidnapping by Hamas Was Subject of Viral Video, Reported Dead
Coucy
LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke
FuzzyChimp
ABSOLUTELY VILE: Anti-Semitic Posts Against Jewish Cornell Students Raise Alarms
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'That's Awesome!' Abby Wambach Faceplants Herself in a Discussion About Reparations (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement