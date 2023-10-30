Kamala Harris Assures America 'Biden is Very Much Alive' During Awkward 60 Minutes Interview

Yesterday 60 Minutes aired an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that could best be described as a "cleanup in aisle Biden" of sorts. Parts of the interview contained the softest of softballs:

This used to be a reputable show asking the tough questions before it became the PR shop for a major political party and campaign. https://t.co/41KHYCfeZB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 30, 2023

But the 60 Minutes correspondent did address the fact that this administration has abysmal numbers for just about everything, especially the economy (despite all the White House's "Bidenomics" gaslighting).

Here's Harris spinning this administration's lousy approval polling:

"[Your low approval rating] is a concern — and a legitimate concern..."



KAMALA HARRIS: "I, frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games" pic.twitter.com/V7xsqMVNC4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 27, 2023

Her head also didn't have room for any believable responses.

Harris also had this reminder: Joe Biden is very much alive:

Kamala Harris: "Joe Biden is very much alive." pic.twitter.com/Rz0Qtl2V2Y — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 29, 2023

🚨REPORTER: “Democrat donors tell us that they don’t like the Joe Biden falls over all the time, can’t speak English and has dementia. Can you reassure them?”



Kamala Harris: “I can assure you that Joe Biden is very much ALIVE…”



[Cackles]



WHAT!? 😬pic.twitter.com/dsH3t3xbxy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2023

Yikes! That was like a teaser for a "Weekend at Bernie's" reboot or something.

“Our Democracy in on the line” - why do we have to hear this sentence every four years before every election? — BTPanda (@BowtiedPandaBr) October 30, 2023

The fact that the VP has to issue a reminder that the president is still very much alive can't be a good sign for the Biden reelection campaign.

Replace the word "democracy" with "our power." — Final Cut MI🇺🇲 (@Mlantgios) October 30, 2023

Bingo.

