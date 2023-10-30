Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible...
John Kirby Gives Surprising Answer When Asked About Civilian Casualties in Gaza
WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Clay Travis Doubles Down on WNBA Comment That Triggered a Player
'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Do...
APA President Calls For Decolonization... And People Have Thoughts
US Education Secretary Advised to Shift Priorities So More Kids Can Read His...
Hillary Clinton: Ceasefire Would Be 'Gift' To Hamas
The AP's STILL Quoting Source That Fed Them 'Israel Bombed a Gaza Hospital'...
What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square
Kamala Harris Assures America 'Biden is Very Much Alive' During Awkward 60 Minutes...
Thought Police? Here’s the Moment a Woman Was Arrested for Silently Praying on...
'That's Awesome!' Abby Wambach Faceplants Herself in a Discussion About Reparations (Watch...

John Kirby Says Increase in Antisemitism is Dangerous BUT There's 'Also a Rise in Anti-Muslim Hate'

Doug P.  |  2:29 PM on October 30, 2023
Meme screenshot

The Biden White House has taken notice of anti-Semitic threats around the U.S. which means one thing:

Advertisement

However, as the Biden press office's John Kirby has demonstrated, the White House can't and won't stop at anti-Semitism: 

Kirby's comment can be easily translated:

The "all sides" approach has been something else considering who has been the actual victims.

Maybe a reporter could ask a follow-up question next time about where this rise in anti-Muslim hate is taking place.

Recommended

WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

No, they can't.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
Amy Curtis
Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible for the Squad'
Doug P.
'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Doug P.
Clay Travis Doubles Down on WNBA Comment That Triggered a Player
Twitchy Video
What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square
Coucy
'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Down
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel Amy Curtis
Advertisement