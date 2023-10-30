John Kirby Says Increase in Antisemitism is Dangerous BUT There's 'Also a Rise in Anti-Muslim Hate'

The Biden White House has taken notice of anti-Semitic threats around the U.S. which means one thing:

The polls must be brutal. https://t.co/jgTwdEcX2Q — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 30, 2023

Advertisement

However, as the Biden press office's John Kirby has demonstrated, the White House can't and won't stop at anti-Semitism:

Biden Admin's John Kirby on spiking anti-Semitism: "It’s dangerous. It’s unacceptable, anywhere in the world ... Now, there’s obviously also a rise in anti-Muslim hate and — and activity as well." pic.twitter.com/TCsPYVGuk4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 30, 2023

Kirby's comment can be easily translated:

In this perverse moral calculus, anti-Semitism means butchering Jews and Islamophobia means noticing Jews being butchered. https://t.co/VNqkZSQwNk — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 30, 2023

The "all sides" approach has been something else considering who has been the actual victims.

Good grief stop it. There is no demonstrable rise in anti-Muslim anything “as well.” https://t.co/ZNSa78hti2 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) October 30, 2023

I don’t see anti Muslim people out there on the streets creating havoc. 🤔 — miss mayhem (@TexasSdp4314) October 30, 2023

Maybe a reporter could ask a follow-up question next time about where this rise in anti-Muslim hate is taking place.

I don’t see any marches wanting to eradicate Muslims. https://t.co/JGxZ0z3aIn — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) October 30, 2023

"there’s obviously also a rise in anti-Muslim hate and — and activity as well.""



They're still 'both sidesing' this.



They are unwilling to admit what's going on. https://t.co/tAhoGKzvui — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 30, 2023

Hey John Kirby. Show me the last time hordes of Christians or a Jews went to an airport and searched the passports of travelers to see if the were Muslim so they could kill them. There is a difference in what we are seeing. You know that. https://t.co/SV3fPDrB8v — President Robert L Peters (@left_lunacy) October 30, 2023

They cannot help themselves https://t.co/f05mymMdAC — LameDuckBiden (@lameduckbiden) October 30, 2023

No, they can't.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!