Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West

This month we've had a couple of stories about the very odd "Queers for Palestine" movement that takes self-loathing to a whole new level whether they know it or not. Yep, it's really a thing:

Advertisement

The movement isn't new. But following the terrorist attacks launched against Israel by Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls Gaza, it has seen a sort of reemergence at various protests. "Queer rights! Trans rights!" protesters are heard chanting in a video taken in New York City. "We say no to genocide!" That protesters appear to be blaming Israel for those attacks—which have included, among other things, Hamas militants murdering people, filming it, and putting the video on social media for the deceased's family and friends to see—is perverse. But to marry that cause to LGBT rights is simply unhinged from reality.

There are other versions of "Queers for Palestine" as well:

Queer and trans rights activists come out for Palestine in NYC. pic.twitter.com/V18oEkAihh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 24, 2023

Queer Jews for Palestine sign at the protest in London today. pic.twitter.com/9aob2cSkMy — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2023

People in the West who know about that area of the world roll their eyes heavily when they hear about "Queers for Palestine," and now there's a video going around that those activists should make sure to watch:

A Palestinian scholar from the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem sends a message to the “Queers for Palestine-crowd” in the West:



“The people of Palestine will not allow a single homosexual in our land," such perversion brings the wrath of Allah”



🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/XFo8UGLUPp — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 28, 2023

Well, there it is.

Very much so.

This will be a South Park episode — clement clemensen (@cdclemensen) October 28, 2023

Oh, without a doubt.

I will pay for a one way ticket for any one of these “Queers for Palestine” to go to Gaza, stand in the middle of the street anywhere in Gaza or any Arab country, waving their gay flag and a sign “Queers for Palestine”



Stand by your convictions



You won’t need a return flight — Bob Moser (@TheBobMoser) October 28, 2023

Meanwhile the LGBTQ+WXYZ… crowd here in America are calling Israel and the U.S. Nazis and terrorists while they support Hamas and tear down pictures of the hostages… They should leave these terrible countries and go help Hamas in Palestine. https://t.co/3gLygYlofj — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) October 28, 2023

All those “Queers for Palestine” nitwits might want to pay attention to this. Politics of intersectionality will literally be the death of you. https://t.co/2Ii81zZrNL — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

Apparently they hate Israel and Jews more than they value their own lives.

The moron LBGT protesters who think that they have common cause with the Palestinians will never accept this because they hate Jews more than they love their LBGT cause. https://t.co/ahiNMlNDk7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 28, 2023

Sad but true.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!