Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West

Doug P.  |  2:50 PM on October 28, 2023

This month we've had a couple of stories about the very odd "Queers for Palestine" movement that takes self-loathing to a whole new level whether they know it or not. Yep, it's really a thing:

The movement isn't new. But following the terrorist attacks launched against Israel by Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls Gaza, it has seen a sort of reemergence at various protests. "Queer rights! Trans rights!" protesters are heard chanting in a video taken in New York City. "We say no to genocide!" 

That protesters appear to be blaming Israel for those attacks—which have included, among other things, Hamas militants murdering people, filming it, and putting the video on social media for the deceased's family and friends to see—is perverse. But to marry that cause to LGBT rights is simply unhinged from reality.

There are other versions of "Queers for Palestine" as well:

People in the West who know about that area of the world roll their eyes heavily when they hear about "Queers for Palestine," and now there's a video going around that those activists should make sure to watch:

Well, there it is.

Very much so.

Oh, without a doubt.

Apparently they hate Israel and Jews more than they value their own lives.

Sad but true.

*** 

