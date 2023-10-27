Update: Ryan Fournier Retracts Meadows 'Wire-Tapping' Accusation
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Says Media Can't Ignore This About Biden (and WE Can't Stop Rolling Our Eyes)

Doug P.  |  1:11 PM on October 27, 2023
Twitter

It's seeming increasingly likely that "Jennifer Rubin" at the Washington Post could just be the pen name of one of the Biden White House economic advisers who are gaslighting via the WaPo. Rubin's latest would have even Baghdad Bob and North Korean State Media advising her to dial it back a notch.

A beverage warning is appropriate for this one:

HAHAHA! Oh wait, she's serious?

Inflation, higher energy prices, record credit card debt for consumers, trillions more in national debt, highest mortgage rates in decades, 2 new wars & Jews threatened everywhere including in the US. Rubin sure has a bizarre definition of "success."

That's a lot of "success," and if we get much more of it the economy will collapse and we'll be in World War III.

Imagine being one of the people the Post laid off recently and seeing that Rubin still gets a fat paycheck.

This mess might be a success for "The Big Guy" but for the average American, it's quite the opposite.

*** 

Jennifer Rubin Declares Biden the 'Emotional Leader' of Israel

***

