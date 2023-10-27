WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Says Media Can't Ignore This About Biden (and WE Can't Stop Rolling Our Eyes)

It's seeming increasingly likely that "Jennifer Rubin" at the Washington Post could just be the pen name of one of the Biden White House economic advisers who are gaslighting via the WaPo. Rubin's latest would have even Baghdad Bob and North Korean State Media advising her to dial it back a notch.

A beverage warning is appropriate for this one:

Biden has succeeded all along. The media can’t ignore it. https://t.co/ThFW0txbyy — Jennifer Truthful, Not Neutral Rubin 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@JRubinBlogger) October 27, 2023

HAHAHA! Oh wait, she's serious?

Did she start writing for the @TheBabylonBee? — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) October 27, 2023

Inflation, higher energy prices, record credit card debt for consumers, trillions more in national debt, highest mortgage rates in decades, 2 new wars & Jews threatened everywhere including in the US. Rubin sure has a bizarre definition of "success."

If this is "success," I would hate to see what failure looks like.

Inflation

War x 2

Invasion

High interest rates

Exploding deficits

So much "success" — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) October 27, 2023

That's a lot of "success," and if we get much more of it the economy will collapse and we'll be in World War III.

Imagine being one of the people the Post laid off recently and seeing that Rubin still gets a fat paycheck.

"Biden has succeeded all along"

CNN Poll: 70% of Americans say the country is going badly. https://t.co/BXdP8ItJdO — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) October 27, 2023

This mess might be a success for "The Big Guy" but for the average American, it's quite the opposite.

Jennifer Rubin Declares Biden the 'Emotional Leader' of Israel

