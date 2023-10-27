Gavin Newsom Takes 'Glamour Shot in Front of the Great Wall of China' (Wearing Joe's Aviators?)

Having solved all other problems in his own state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been spending some time in China. This week Newsom met with Xi Jinping and helped spark some excellent alternate headlines for that story, but the governor has also been taking time for some photo ops.

In California, Newsom has in the past supported measures to ban the state from paying for travel to, or lodging in, states such as Florida and others that the Left considers to have "discriminatory laws." Newsom obviously had no problem with California taxpayers footing the bill for his trip to communist China so he could take pictures like this one:

Gavin Newsom’s office sends out this pic of him at the Great Wall in China. pic.twitter.com/dFo5mtkCEp — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 26, 2023

He's definitely running for president... of which country we're not sure.

A glamour shot in front of the great wall of China. He is such a douche. https://t.co/PxwHnOZBPE — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 27, 2023

Newsom almost makes Obama look humble by comparison.

This man is such an insufferable narcissist. https://t.co/mVAAlz8BgL — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 27, 2023

This guy is a legit sociopath. One of the biggest narcasists I've ever seen. https://t.co/OzQwzcOQ1r — 🎃 Spooky Ginger 💀 (@mchastain81) October 27, 2023

He's flipping us all off https://t.co/IhTZOe7iml — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 26, 2023

Poster boy for the tone deaf — Jennifer Kerns (@AllAmericanJen) October 27, 2023

He's also the poster boy for how not to run a state but that's not stopping Newsom from having higher aspirations.

He’s not even hiding it. Those are Joe’s aviators. https://t.co/lnMO4UJfNr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 27, 2023

Well, Newsom's already been to the White House to measure for curtains so maybe he swiped them from Joe's office.

I noticed they cropped out the thousands of indentured slaves mining the cobalt for his EVs. https://t.co/p9NFzEoMVc pic.twitter.com/sYY9eJlBmy — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) October 27, 2023

Perfect.

Also, here's a new "Glamour Shot" challenge for Newsom:

One place @GavinNewsom hasn’t visited and taken a hero shot = downtown LA. https://t.co/2vugsbH53j — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 26, 2023

We're waiting, governor.

