Gavin Newsom Takes 'Glamour Shot in Front of the Great Wall of China' (Wearing Joe's Aviators?)

Doug P.  |  10:25 AM on October 27, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Having solved all other problems in his own state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been spending some time in China. This week Newsom met with Xi Jinping and helped spark some excellent alternate headlines for that story, but the governor has also been taking time for some photo ops. 

Advertisement

In California, Newsom has in the past supported measures to ban the state from paying for travel to, or lodging in, states such as Florida and others that the Left considers to have "discriminatory laws." Newsom obviously had no problem with California taxpayers footing the bill for his trip to communist China so he could take pictures like this one:

He's definitely running for president... of which country we're not sure.

Newsom almost makes Obama look humble by comparison.

He's also the poster boy for how not to run a state but that's not stopping Newsom from having higher aspirations.

Recommended

Twitter Celebrates New York Man Who Confronts Coward Tearing Down 'Kidnapped In Israel' Posters
justmindy
Advertisement

Well, Newsom's already been to the White House to measure for curtains so maybe he swiped them from Joe's office.

Perfect.

Also, here's a new "Glamour Shot" challenge for Newsom:

We're waiting, governor.

*** 

