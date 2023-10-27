Dana Loesch Spots Cluelessness on 'The View' From People Who 'Know Absolutely Nothing About Guns'

It was another day of the week that ends in a "Y" which means there was something idiotic said on "The View."

Among the hot takes of the day was the following two-fer of cluelessness (or intentional dishonesty but most likely the former) about the power of an AR-15. Careful, because you might risk losing a few IQ points just for watching this:

Sara Haines demands an "assault weapons" ban and falsely claims ARs are not sporting rifles.

Joy stupidly claims: "If you shoot [a deer] with it, you can't eat it" because it supposedly "demolishes the animal." pic.twitter.com/uOHqf4UprX — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2023

Dana Loesch found plenty in that clip worthy of taking apart:

Just oh my gosh. Tell me you know absolutely nothing about guns, ballistics, hunting, or virtually anything without telling me that you know absolutely nothing about guns, ballistics, hunting, or virtually anything. I'm going to have to eviscerate this on air. Live now! https://t.co/r0Sgi7ucr4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 27, 2023

Other than that "The View" host and guest really nailed it -- and by "it" we mean "being totally wrong about something yet again."

Hey, I once had to clear out a dead oak tree, so instead of using a backhoe I shot it once with my AR-15. It not only disintegrated the tree but too out three trees behind it AND a Gremlin in my neighbor's driveway. — WitchDoktor (@WitchDoktor1) October 27, 2023

Is the AR-15 one of the guns that Biden thinks has an "80 shot magazine"?

They’ve obviously been listening to @JoeBiden .

He’s a font of useful information on weaponry. — psychforensic 🇺🇸 (@psychforensic) October 27, 2023

"Fire the shotgun through the door" was our favorite bit of gun safety advice from Biden.

Shouldn’t you have a responsibility to do a minimum of research on a subject, before demanding politicians take our God given rights from us? https://t.co/zulP9qd5u2 — Scott Goodness (@BigskyBobcat) October 27, 2023

Even more concerning is the question of how many people there are in Congress (or the Biden White House) who would nod in agreement with Behar.

Talk shows need community notes. — Mannheim (@Willadeanwhy) October 27, 2023

Somebody tell Behar this building was shot with an AR-15 because she'll probably believe it:

