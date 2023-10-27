RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder...
Dana Loesch Spots Cluelessness on 'The View' From People Who 'Know Absolutely Nothing About Guns'

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on October 27, 2023

It was another day of the week that ends in a "Y" which means there was something idiotic said on "The View."

Among the hot takes of the day was the following two-fer of cluelessness (or intentional dishonesty but most likely the former) about the power of an AR-15. Careful, because you might risk losing a few IQ points just for watching this: 

Dana Loesch found plenty in that clip worthy of taking apart:

Other than that "The View" host and guest really nailed it -- and by "it" we mean "being totally wrong about something yet again."

Is the AR-15 one of the guns that Biden thinks has an "80 shot magazine"?

"Fire the shotgun through the door" was our favorite bit of gun safety advice from Biden.

Even more concerning is the question of how many people there are in Congress (or the Biden White House) who would nod in agreement with Behar.

Somebody tell Behar this building was shot with an AR-15 because she'll probably believe it:

*** 

