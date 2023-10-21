Blinken Holds 'Listening Sessions' With State Dept. Staffers Unhappy With Middle East Policies

If you've watched the Biden administration's remarks since the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, you've noticed slight pivots happening along the way.

Could that be because U.S. foreign policy is being at least partly dictated by internal focus groups inside the U.S. State Department? It's possible:

Scoop: Blinken held “listening sessions” with Muslim, Arab-American and Jewish staffers amid growing internal frustration over the department’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. https://t.co/cAYtiGxgSq — Elizabeth Hagedorn (@ElizHagedorn) October 21, 2023

Government policy formation by employee "listening sessions" -- what could possibly go wrong?

He's running the US State Department like a college campus. Just unreal. https://t.co/s5b4pD3kyA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2023

That's sure what it sounds like:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held “listening sessions” with Muslim, Arab-American and Jewish staffers amid growing internal frustration over the department’s handling of the war in Israel and Gaza. The meetings came after a State Department official resigned in protest this week over continued US support for an Israeli bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip that the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed more than 4,000 people. On Friday afternoon, Blinken met with a small group of State Department staffers who are members of two Arab-American and Muslim employee organizations. The top US diplomat also had a meeting arranged with a group of Jewish employees at the department. A source familiar with one of the meetings called it “an opportunity [for Blinken] to hear directly from the workforce since his trip to the region.”

Perhaps Blinken should host a poetry slam in the quad to let State employees better express how they feel and then take notes along the way.

Who is in charge of the State Department? — Brian Jackson (@brianjackson502) October 21, 2023

Maybe it's the same person or people in charge of the Biden White House (that person is not Biden).

Tell them to do their jobs and stop siding with terrorist regimes or f*ck right off and find a new job https://t.co/7rnpLEodWa — Seth (@dcseth) October 21, 2023

Ironically these are the same people who were preening about the "adults being back in charge" when Biden took office.

These clowns are really going to flip on Israel aren’t they https://t.co/kU14w4noPX — Brady Douma (@doumanation18) October 21, 2023

Biden's unwavering support for Israel did take a bit of a "both sides" turn recently:

As hard as it is, we cannot give up on peace.



We cannot give up on a two-state solution. pic.twitter.com/tDLlmavzJB — President Biden (@POTUS) October 21, 2023

