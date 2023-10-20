Rep. Cori Bush Explains Why Yesterday's Capitol Protest Doesn't Count As an 'Insurrection' (Really?)

Yesterday's big and disruptive protest inside the U.S. Capitol has been referred to by many as an "insurrection" but Rep. Cori Bush claims that word doesn't fit the criteria for use of the "I"-word. First of all, the protesters weren't Republicans, and second, Bush says it was totally peaceful:

What we’re not going to do is call yesterday’s courageous and nonviolent anti-war, pro-peace demonstrations an “insurrection”.



This was “good trouble” civil disobedience 🧵



(And let's be clear: Jan. 6 was not civil disobedience; it was an insurrection) — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 19, 2023

It depends on what your definition of "non-violent" and "pro-peace" is:

That's exactly what we're gonna gonna call it.



Non-violent you say?



Chaos erupts as pro-Palestinian protesters demand ceasefire at the Capitol; at least 3 assault cops pic.twitter.com/GYtV22pOsv — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) October 20, 2023

Perhaps Rep. Bush would consider this more "fiery but mostly peaceful" but definitely not an insurrection as long as it was done by leftists:

More than 300 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish advocacy groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, poured into a congressional office building on Wednesday. They wore shirts that read “Jews say cease fire now” and they chanted “let Gaza live” and “not in my name” before they were detained by Capitol Police.

When do those Capitol Police officers get invited to do interviews on MSNBC and CNN?

So, in other words - depending on the grievance, it's an "insurrection" or a "peaceful protest".



GOT IT. pic.twitter.com/olIBKFsi2U — The Culture Warrior 🐊🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@Culture_Fight76) October 19, 2023

I’m glad we have insurrection experts in Congress — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 19, 2023

Now imagine Rep. Bush's tweet if the same thing happened yesterday but the protesters were wearing Trump hats.

