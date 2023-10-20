Let’s Talk About Those Violent Anti-Israel Protestors That Took Over Capitol Hill This...
Rep. Cori Bush Explains Why Yesterday's Capitol Protest Doesn't Count As an 'Insurrection' (Really?)

Doug P.  |  2:43 PM on October 20, 2023
Screenshot of meme

Yesterday's big and disruptive protest inside the U.S. Capitol has been referred to by many as an "insurrection" but Rep. Cori Bush claims that word doesn't fit the criteria for use of the "I"-word. First of all, the protesters weren't Republicans, and second, Bush says it was totally peaceful:

Advertisement

It depends on what your definition of "non-violent" and "pro-peace" is:

Perhaps Rep. Bush would consider this more "fiery but mostly peaceful" but definitely not an insurrection as long as it was done by leftists: 

More than 300 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. 

Hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish advocacy groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, poured into a congressional office building on Wednesday. They wore shirts that read “Jews say cease fire now” and they chanted “let Gaza live” and “not in my name” before they were detained by Capitol Police.

When do those Capitol Police officers get invited to do interviews on MSNBC and CNN?

Now imagine Rep. Bush's tweet if the same thing happened yesterday but the protesters were wearing Trump hats.

