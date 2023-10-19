This Changes Everything About How We Look at Britney Spears
WHAT in the Kentucky Fried EFF?! Biden Gives Palestinians THIS Advice And People...
WH Deputy Spox Andrew Bates Brags About Biden Visiting More War Zones Than...
Ilhan Omar Kinda TRIES Backpedaling on Pushing Gaza Hospital Lies BUT Only Makes...
'Amazing Thread': Drew Holden Names & Shames Media Outlets That Rushed to Parrot...
Some Muslims Don't Think the Biden Administration Is Taking Their Grief Into Consideration
Oprah Pushes Back Against Romney's 'Unity Presidential Ticket'
DHS Officer Who Assesses Asylum Claims Was Really Jazzed About the Hamas Invasion
Rep. Cori Bush Thanks Her Colleagues for Pushing for a #CeasefireNOW
Here's a Satisfying Takedown of a Pro-Hamas Insurrectionist
Student Who Tore Down Missing Person Posters at University Has the ADL on...
Nancy Pelosi Doesn't Know Anything About Democrats Posting Hamas Propaganda
Biden Makes Himself Clear That Hamas Does Not Represent the Palestinians
A 'Disheveled' Biden Wandered Around AF1 Talking to Reporters (While WH Staff Looked...

Here's How the AP & ABC News Framed a Left-Wing Insurrection at the Capitol

Doug P.  |  10:37 AM on October 19, 2023
Journalism meme

Yesterday about 300 leftist activists were arrested for staging a protest on Capitol Hill. If they had been wearing red Trump hats they'd be facing years in prison, but instead, they've probably already been released from custody. The angry mob of protesters was at least partly motivated by the Hamas-sympathizing Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and this was the scene:

Advertisement

The "I"-word would definitely be all over the media today if those had been Right-wing protesters, but instead the MSM is doing the predictable thing.

Here's how the Associated Press framed the story:

Ah, "journalism"!

There's not a Left-wing "cause" the Associated Press isn't willing to help lobby for.

When it comes to ABC News, there's a new temporary rule. 

Out: Insurrection 

In: Gathering

Recommended

WHAT in the Kentucky Fried EFF?! Biden Gives Palestinians THIS Advice And People Have Thoughts (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Now imagine that headline if they were conservatives.

Kids singing the National Anthem inside the Capitol were shut down faster than this group of insurrectionist Left-wing protesters.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHAT in the Kentucky Fried EFF?! Biden Gives Palestinians THIS Advice And People Have Thoughts (watch)
Sam J.
WH Deputy Spox Andrew Bates Brags About Biden Visiting More War Zones Than Trump
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar Kinda TRIES Backpedaling on Pushing Gaza Hospital Lies BUT Only Makes Things WORSE (For Her)
Sam J.
'Amazing Thread': Drew Holden Names & Shames Media Outlets That Rushed to Parrot Hamas Propaganda
Doug P.
A 'Disheveled' Biden Wandered Around AF1 Talking to Reporters (While WH Staff Looked 'Terrified')
Doug P.
This Changes Everything About How We Look at Britney Spears
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHAT in the Kentucky Fried EFF?! Biden Gives Palestinians THIS Advice And People Have Thoughts (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement