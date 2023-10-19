Here's How the AP & ABC News Framed a Left-Wing Insurrection at the Capitol

Yesterday about 300 leftist activists were arrested for staging a protest on Capitol Hill. If they had been wearing red Trump hats they'd be facing years in prison, but instead, they've probably already been released from custody. The angry mob of protesters was at least partly motivated by the Hamas-sympathizing Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and this was the scene:

Advertisement

The "I"-word would definitely be all over the media today if those had been Right-wing protesters, but instead the MSM is doing the predictable thing.

Here's how the Associated Press framed the story:

Members of Jewish advocacy groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, gathered at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. pic.twitter.com/trnY4jXgnk — The Associated Press (@AP) October 18, 2023

Ah, "journalism"!

“Jewish advocacy groups”



Good time to recall that the AP literally shared office space with Hamas https://t.co/W4TLp488nj — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 19, 2023

There's not a Left-wing "cause" the Associated Press isn't willing to help lobby for.

When it comes to ABC News, there's a new temporary rule.

Out: Insurrection

In: Gathering

LATEST: About 300 people were arrested after gathering in the Capitol complex rotunda to demonstrate against the Israel-Hamas war, according to a Capitol Police spokesperson. https://t.co/SiR93m9bIC pic.twitter.com/vI4F2VfjfK — ABC News (@ABC) October 18, 2023

Now imagine that headline if they were conservatives.

This is worse the 9/11 and the Civil War. I am shaking to the core. Our democracy was attacked today!! — Jay (@football_jay) October 18, 2023

I’m old enough to remember when *gathering in the Capitol complex rotunda* was defined as an insurrection.🤡 — AABogert (@AaBogert) October 18, 2023

Kids singing the National Anthem inside the Capitol were shut down faster than this group of insurrectionist Left-wing protesters.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!