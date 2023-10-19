Biden WH Regrets the Error After Posting Photo That 'Accidentally Doxxed US Special Forces'

Yesterday a White House social media account was spotted posting a photo from President Biden's trip to Israel, and in the picture were members of U.S. special forces. The photo was reportedly up for about an hour before being deleted. Here's the picture with faces not shown:

The Whitehouse media team shared this picture last night (I added the black boxes) without blurring or censoring the faces of the “Delta Force” (CAG) operator’s faces. They deleted it an hour later after hundreds of thousands had already viewed it.



This is a massive failure on… pic.twitter.com/ROegvYWzit — Sam Shoemate (@samosaur) October 19, 2023

This was the now deleted Instagram post from the White House, which was posted uncensored. @samosaur added the black squares in his post calling out this major OpSec blunder.https://t.co/SrE7YJdnBs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 19, 2023

The White House has now admitted to posting and then removing the photo, and they regret any problems it may have caused (or cause in the future):

BREAKING: The White House has admitted to doxxing U.S. Special Forces by posting uncensored photo of them with Biden in Israel. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) October 19, 2023

File under "W" for Whoops:

NEW: The White House admits they accidentally doxxed US Special Forces by posting an uncensored photo of them w/ Biden in Israel.



WH: “As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo. We regret the error and any issues this may have caused.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 19, 2023

The White House response seems to be "sorry 'bout that, hope it doesn't cause any problems for anybody."

What’s the process for review of posting of photo? Who’s in charge? — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) October 19, 2023

"Who's in charge at the White House" is a question that's frequently asked these days.

It’s OK, guys. They “regret the error”. — Right2Liberty🐊🇺🇸 (@Right2Liberty) October 19, 2023

They'll have to now write themselves a strongly worded letter as a reminder to not make that mistake again.

“We regret the error” isn’t a sufficient response to compromising the identities of special forces https://t.co/VNg1M54xta — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 19, 2023

The adults are in charge. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 19, 2023

Thank God! (Cue massive eye roll)

Reckless and dangerous. And the fact that people working in the press shop didn’t know NOT TO DO THIS is a serious problem. https://t.co/NASPpLqO7d — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 19, 2023

We'd be willing to bet the people in Biden's press office can name 57 different genders but yet didn't know to NOT do that.

***

