Biden WH Regrets the Error After Posting Photo That 'Accidentally Doxxed US Special Forces'

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on October 19, 2023
meme

Yesterday a White House social media account was spotted posting a photo from President Biden's trip to Israel, and in the picture were members of U.S. special forces. The photo was reportedly up for about an hour before being deleted. Here's the picture with faces not shown:

The White House has now admitted to posting and then removing the photo, and they regret any problems it may have caused (or cause in the future):

File under "W" for Whoops:

The White House response seems to be "sorry 'bout that, hope it doesn't cause any problems for anybody."

"Who's in charge at the White House" is a question that's frequently asked these days. 

They'll have to now write themselves a strongly worded letter as a reminder to not make that mistake again.

Thank God! (Cue massive eye roll)

We'd be willing to bet the people in Biden's press office can name 57 different genders but yet didn't know to NOT do that.

