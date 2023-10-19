Biden WH Regrets the Error After Posting Photo That 'Accidentally Doxxed US Special...
ANOTHER Democratic Governor is Heading To Israel for a Photo-Op
Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling...
Telegraph Inadvertently Proves Orwell’s Point in Hit Piece Worthy of 1984 Newspeak
Marjorie Taylor Greene's HONESTY About Those Pushing a Ceasefire Triggers TF Out of...
Steak-Umm Doesn't Know What To Make Of This One Weird Hotel Trick
WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and...
WH Deputy NatSec Adviser Explains Why Biden's Sure $100M in Gaza Aid Won't...
Really Lefty Mouth-Breathers? STILL Doing the 'I'm a Brown Woman So Vote For...
Every Hamas Apologist Should HAVE to Listen to Heartbreaking Story About Israeli Family's...
What Do You Call the Anti-Israel Protestors That Took Over Capitol Hill Yesterday?
Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled...
Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID...
No 'Mean Tweets' Though! State Dept. Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Warning for Americans Abro...

AP Tries and Fails to Convince Americans They've Seen a 'Surge in Wealth' Since 2020

Doug P.  |  3:36 PM on October 19, 2023
meme

President Biden's polling numbers on the economy (and many other things) are dismal. According to the White House and their friendlies in the media that's because most Americans are incapable of grasping how Bidenomics has turned the country into an economic utopia.

Advertisement

The Associated Press has continued to do the heavy lifting on behalf of this administration heading into an election next year: 

Did Biden's economic advisers write this story?

The people who wrote that story probably don't even believe it but they know what their job is, and it isn't actual journalism. Here's a snip from the water-carrying article

The jump in wealth occurred even as the brief but brutal pandemic recession cost 20 million Americans their jobs in 2020. Extensive government relief aid, totaling about $5 trillion, helped spur a rapid recovery that regained the lost jobs much faster than had been true after the 2008-2009 recession. The additional spending, though, is believed to have helped fuel the worst bout of inflation in four decades.

The broad-based wealth increase helps explain the surprising durability of the U.S. economy this year and the consumer spending that powers about two-thirds of it. For at least a year, economists have been warning of a forthcoming recession. Yet the economy has kept chugging along.

Recommended

Marjorie Taylor Greene's HONESTY About Those Pushing a Ceasefire Triggers TF Out of Ilhan Omar and WAAANH
Sam J.
Advertisement

It depends on what your definition of "chugging along" is.

It seems to be working out well for "The Big Guy" and his pals. Others, not so much.

Nobody's buying the "Bidenomics is great" gaslighting, but that won't stop the media from trying:

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marjorie Taylor Greene's HONESTY About Those Pushing a Ceasefire Triggers TF Out of Ilhan Omar and WAAANH
Sam J.
Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling and Hello BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Telegraph Inadvertently Proves Orwell’s Point in Hit Piece Worthy of 1984 Newspeak
Tertullianus
WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and Their Kids (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Steak-Umm Doesn't Know What To Make Of This One Weird Hotel Trick
Coucy
Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Marjorie Taylor Greene's HONESTY About Those Pushing a Ceasefire Triggers TF Out of Ilhan Omar and WAAANH Sam J.
Advertisement