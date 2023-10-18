MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Changes Opinion on 'Freedom to Speak Without Consequence' & Blames...
BYE BYE BYE? Britney Spears Speaks About 'Agreeing' to an Abortion with Justin...
DeSantis vs Haley: Should America Take Refugees From the Middle East?
Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress...
The Stinging Nun: French Nun Tackles Environmentalist Trying to Block Church Construction
New York Times Updates Its Headline on Israeli Strike on Hospital
The Guardian Has a Problem With The Daily Wire's heteronormative, patriotic kids' cartoon
Gag order prevents Donald Trump from making any statements about the special counsel
Flashback: Here's Marc Lamont Hill Cheering the Revolutionary Struggle From 'Ferguson to P...
Pro-Palestinian individual questions America's right to exist
Hezbollah Declares Wednesday 'Day of Unprecedented Anger' against Israel
Professor Dana Loesch Explains: 'That's What 'From the River to the Sea,' MEANS'...
'Cue the Calliope Music': Bill Kristol Explains Why He Supports Democrats, and Twitter...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Announces That Israel Bombed a Hospital, Killing 500 Palestinians

Biden Reads From Notes to Address Netanyahu About Israel and 'the Other Team' (Hamas)

Doug P.  |  9:10 AM on October 18, 2023
meme

President Biden is currently in Israel meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and on the flight to that country John Kirby explained what Biden would be doing when the two met face-to-face: 

Advertisement

It seems that the "tough questions" from the Biden White House are focused on Israel:

Hamas? Oh, Biden referred to the terrorist group that murdered 1,400 Israelis ten days ago as "the other team" when he talked to Prime Minister Netanyahu about the hospital explosion in Gaza. Biden's reading this from note cards: 

Was "there's a lot of people out there not sure" Team Biden's way of giving Rashida Tlaib and AOC a seat at the meeting table?

Recommended

Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress Works
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Just a little weird, yes.

This kind of thing is as inspiring as it gets from a U.S. leader (cue massive eye roll):

JFK: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."

Reagan: "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

Biden: "It's not we lead, it's not just... well, I won't go into it."

Advertisement

***

Biden's still meeting with Netanyahu and his Cabinet, but what exactly will be accomplished?

It's quite possible this trip will culminate with Iran feeling more emboldened than ever. Oh, and speaking of that:

What could possibly go wrong?

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress Works
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Changes Opinion on 'Freedom to Speak Without Consequence' & Blames the Right
Doug P.
BYE BYE BYE? Britney Spears Speaks About 'Agreeing' to an Abortion with Justin Timberlake, Fans Are LIVID
Laura W.
'Cue the Calliope Music': Bill Kristol Explains Why He Supports Democrats, and Twitter Has Thoughts
Amy Curtis
The Stinging Nun: French Nun Tackles Environmentalist Trying to Block Church Construction
Amy Curtis
The Guardian Has a Problem With The Daily Wire's heteronormative, patriotic kids' cartoon
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress Works Grateful Calvin
Advertisement