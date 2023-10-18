Biden Reads From Notes to Address Netanyahu About Israel and 'the Other Team' (Hamas)

President Biden is currently in Israel meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and on the flight to that country John Kirby explained what Biden would be doing when the two met face-to-face:

BREAKING: Biden will meet in Israel tomorrow with Prime Minister Netanyahu and with the Israeli war cabinet and “ask them tough questions as a friend of Israel” about their war plan and their strategy in Gaza going forward, White House John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force 1 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 18, 2023

It seems that the "tough questions" from the Biden White House are focused on Israel:

No tough questions for Hamas, which killed 29 Americans and holds more hostage. No tough talk on Iran, which helped fund and plan the killing. — matt dooley (@mdooley) October 18, 2023

Hamas? Oh, Biden referred to the terrorist group that murdered 1,400 Israelis ten days ago as "the other team" when he talked to Prime Minister Netanyahu about the hospital explosion in Gaza. Biden's reading this from note cards:

BIDEN: "I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday and based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you, but there's a lot of people out there not sure, so we gotta overcome a lot of things" pic.twitter.com/rmSgPcCdAd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

Was "there's a lot of people out there not sure" Team Biden's way of giving Rashida Tlaib and AOC a seat at the meeting table?

“The other team” is a weird way of describing Hamas terrorists https://t.co/NOdMIo0Q6l — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 18, 2023

Just a little weird, yes.

"... the other team"?!?! He makes it sound like Israel is playing foosball with Hamas.



So what next, Joe? We all shake hands and exchange high fives with "Good war...."? pic.twitter.com/HrvtUx6T9x — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) October 18, 2023

This is so embarrassing.



He talks to world leaders as if they're his buddies at a bar discussing a football game. — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) October 18, 2023

..."the other team"...



I somehow feel deeply ashamed and embarrassed, on behalf of a president that's not even my country's and half a globe away ... — Judgment Day (@PopCatalin) October 18, 2023

“Other team”? Is that a fifteen yard penalty? Repeat 2nd down? This isn’t a game. — 🇺🇸⛳️ Josmi15 🇺🇸⛳️ (@Josmi151) October 18, 2023

This kind of thing is as inspiring as it gets from a U.S. leader (cue massive eye roll):

BIDEN: "I asked the secretary of state when he and I were working in the Senate to write something for me and he said he wrote a line that I think is appropriate. He said, 'It's not we lead, it's not just...' Well, I won't go into it, I'll wait 'til later, taking too much time." pic.twitter.com/XxtspLBJs3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

JFK: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."

Reagan: "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

Biden: "It's not we lead, it's not just... well, I won't go into it."

Biden's still meeting with Netanyahu and his Cabinet, but what exactly will be accomplished?

Capt Obvious just phoned.



Biden boarded AF1 for #Israel knowing:

~Meeting w. (3) leaders in Jordan cancelled

~America's ME embassies under dire threat

~He stiff-armed Bibi since December

~Israel does not need his "permiso"

His trip is likely to fan the flames of greater war. https://t.co/wqwb5364vU — Tom T. ن‎ Pray for Israel 🇺🇸 (@VRWCTexan) October 18, 2023

It's quite possible this trip will culminate with Iran feeling more emboldened than ever. Oh, and speaking of that:

#BREAKING: UN Sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile and drone program have just now expired (7pm ET, 12am GMT).



Iran can now legally buy an ICBM from China or sell missiles/drones to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Russia. https://t.co/2jgQiluFBQ — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 18, 2023

What could possibly go wrong?

