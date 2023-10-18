NBC News Reporter Covering 'Disinformation, Extremism and the Internet' Hit the #Journalis...
Democrats Parrot Hamas' Talking Points on the Bombing of a Children's Hospital in...
Twitchy's Very Own Gordon K to Babylon Bee 'Hold My Beer'
In Israel, Biden Announces $100 Million in Aid... for Gaza
Protestors Spark Fear and Bad Memories as They Set Fires at The US...
NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More...
This Blogger's Reason for Feeling Bad About Being Anti-Israel Is Truly Something
Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital E...
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Changes Opinion on 'Freedom to Speak Without Consequence' & Blames...
Biden Reads From Notes to Address Netanyahu About Israel and 'the Other Team'...
BYE BYE BYE? Britney Spears Speaks About 'Agreeing' to an Abortion with Justin...
DeSantis vs Haley: Should America Take Refugees From the Middle East?
Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress...
The Stinging Nun: French Nun Tackles Environmentalist Trying to Block Church Construction

People Have Questions About American Hostages as Biden Departs Israel

Doug P.  |  1:37 PM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As President Biden prepared to depart Israel after announcing that the U.S. stands with that country while announcing $100 million in humanitarian to Gaza that may well end up in the hands of Hamas, @ComfortablySmug had a question about Americans still being among the hostages: 

Advertisement

The answer to that appears to be "yes":

During remarks in Israel Biden mentioned the hostages Hamas is holding in Gaza but didn't single out those who are American citizens. 

Recommended

NBC News Reporter Covering 'Disinformation, Extremism and the Internet' Hit the #Journalism Trifecta
Doug P.
Advertisement

Biden will soon be back in the U.S. talking about climate change and "eliminating junk fees," so there's that.

Good idea. The Biden administration hasn't exactly proven they're any good at evacuations.

We certainly hope not.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News Reporter Covering 'Disinformation, Extremism and the Internet' Hit the #Journalism Trifecta
Doug P.
Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital Explosion
Grateful Calvin
Twitchy's Very Own Gordon K to Babylon Bee 'Hold My Beer'
RickRobinson
NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More Misleading
Doug P.
Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress Works
Grateful Calvin
BYE BYE BYE? Britney Spears Speaks About 'Agreeing' to an Abortion with Justin Timberlake, Fans Are LIVID
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News Reporter Covering 'Disinformation, Extremism and the Internet' Hit the #Journalism Trifecta Doug P.
Advertisement