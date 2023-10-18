People Have Questions About American Hostages as Biden Departs Israel

As President Biden prepared to depart Israel after announcing that the U.S. stands with that country while announcing $100 million in humanitarian to Gaza that may well end up in the hands of Hamas, @ComfortablySmug had a question about Americans still being among the hostages:

Is Joe Biden really going to leave the Middle East without a single American hostage being freed? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 18, 2023

The answer to that appears to be "yes":

Air Force One carrying U.S. President, Joe Biden had just Departed from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. pic.twitter.com/B26OuabmbI — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 18, 2023

During remarks in Israel Biden mentioned the hostages Hamas is holding in Gaza but didn't single out those who are American citizens.

Yup. Biden left without any American hostages.



At this point him leaving Americans behind is routine. https://t.co/DDBk0oKQeb — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 18, 2023

Biden is on his way home after a few hours in Israel — a missed opportunity to show strength and secure the release of American hostages.



Here’s what you need to know:



🔴 Biden hardly mentioned the kidnapped American citizens. Save for a few passing references, Biden did… pic.twitter.com/v6o2yV4plS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

🚨 Disaster in Israel



What about the US hostages, @JakeSullivan46?!?



Why didn’t Joe Biden talk about our HOSTAGES?! — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 18, 2023

Biden will soon be back in the U.S. talking about climate change and "eliminating junk fees," so there's that.

Are we out of pallets of cash? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2023

$100 mil doesn’t go as far as it used too #bidenomics — The Failing 𝕏 Times (@FormerNewspaper) October 18, 2023

I wouldn’t trust any evacuation corridor this guy sets up. — Failed Offspring (@failedoffspring) October 18, 2023

Good idea. The Biden administration hasn't exactly proven they're any good at evacuations.

We certainly hope not.

