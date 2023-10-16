NBC's Al Roker Points to Person He Suggests Journalism Students Learn From (and It Explains a LOT)

Former Israeli PM Slaps Down British Guest for Blaming Israel for Gazans’ Troubles
Doug P.  |  1:56 PM on October 16, 2023
meme

Few words in the last few years have been devalued more than "journalism" (perhaps "democracy" as well), and if you trace it all back to journalism school it can make a lot more sense as to the reason why.

That became even more clear after NBC's Al Roker told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow who he advises journalism students to learn from, and that person is... Rachel Maddow: 

Well, it's certainly a lesson in false narrative spreading:

And Maddow likes to do the latter a lot.

Fiction is what Maddow does best. The fact that it passes as "journalism" to some speaks volumes about how trust in the media has plummeted.

If Roker actually cared about honest journalism he'd use Maddow as an example of what not to do.

*** 

