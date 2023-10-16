NBC's Al Roker Points to Person He Suggests Journalism Students Learn From (and It Explains a LOT)

Few words in the last few years have been devalued more than "journalism" (perhaps "democracy" as well), and if you trace it all back to journalism school it can make a lot more sense as to the reason why.

That became even more clear after NBC's Al Roker told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow who he advises journalism students to learn from, and that person is... Rachel Maddow:

NBC's Al Roker to Rachel Maddow: "I tell a number of students when they ask me who do I like to watch, you know, journalism students, and I say watch Rachel Maddow's opening segment b/c it is a story. It is a lesson in story telling." pic.twitter.com/rnirKEDgxx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 16, 2023

Well, it's certainly a lesson in false narrative spreading:

The Russian collusion hoax was a heckuva story! https://t.co/tgur32y1lp — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) October 16, 2023

Telling stories and making up stories are not the same thing, Al. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) October 16, 2023

And Maddow likes to do the latter a lot.

Storytelling is usually fiction — John Jones (@ZombieRegis) October 16, 2023

Fiction is what Maddow does best. The fact that it passes as "journalism" to some speaks volumes about how trust in the media has plummeted.

Yes , Al Roker should let his students what a lie the Russian Collusion was…but he’s also a sell out. If he were honest he would tell his students how Rachel Maddow was a mouthpiece/ useful idiot for the leftist / anti-Trump crowd —- she assisted in spreading false information… https://t.co/mEqMSk1s9i — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 16, 2023

If Roker actually cared about honest journalism he'd use Maddow as an example of what not to do.

