WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for...
Sarah Silverman takes time out of her busy schedule to CRAP all over...
Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred...
Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after d...
One University President Puts the Woke Ones to Shame
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART...
Megyn Kelly NOT having much sympathy for 'vile Jew-hater' Prof. Nina Farnia whining...
Let's add some disclaimers to NBC News' puff piece about Biden's 'emotional bond...
Bro, take the L! WaPo columnist DRAGGED for claiming Hamas-supporting college students sho...
Paul Krugman spins like the wind after declaration of victory over inflation gets...
AP's garbage 'Hamas says' headline literally shaming Israel a reminder we DON'T hate...
'Come get some': Max Blumenthal tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and...
Let's GOOO! James Woods' post about how he plans to spend Hamas' 'Day...
LOL! Is this about the FART? AOC warning about misinformation on Twitter/X goes...

Here's the current status of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (what could POSSIBLY go wrong?)

Doug P.  |  1:05 PM on October 13, 2023
Twitchy

In spite of the Biden administration tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on occasion as cover for their horrendous energy policies, about three months ago Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tried to calm any concern this way:

Advertisement

The Energy Department has already been forced to scrap plans to buy oil to refill the SPR due to high prices.

[...]

US officials have previously stressed that even after the sizable emergency releases, the SPR is still the largest emergency reserve of oil on the planet.

“We have, by far, enough to be able to deal with any emergencies over the next couple of years,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN in July.

Does this look like there's "enough to be able to deal with any emergencies over the next couple of years"?

What could possibly go wrong with this bunch in charge? Especially considering what's happening in the world right now.

Recommended

PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

The best and brightest are NOT in charge at the moment.

This is another example of the kinds of "America Last" policies we were promised.

Unreal.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred babies' APART
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly NOT having much sympathy for 'vile Jew-hater' Prof. Nina Farnia whining about death threats
Sam J.
'Come get some': Max Blumenthal tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and YIKES ... he's DEAD Jim, dead
Sam J.
Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after dying in Jihad
Sam J.
Bro, take the L! WaPo columnist DRAGGED for claiming Hamas-supporting college students should get a PASS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread Sam J.
Advertisement