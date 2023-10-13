Here's the current status of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (what could POSSIBLY go wrong?)

In spite of the Biden administration tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on occasion as cover for their horrendous energy policies, about three months ago Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tried to calm any concern this way:

The Energy Department has already been forced to scrap plans to buy oil to refill the SPR due to high prices. [...] US officials have previously stressed that even after the sizable emergency releases, the SPR is still the largest emergency reserve of oil on the planet. “We have, by far, enough to be able to deal with any emergencies over the next couple of years,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN in July.

Does this look like there's "enough to be able to deal with any emergencies over the next couple of years"?

REMINDER: Biden drained the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve down to just 17 days of supply — and has no plan to refill it. pic.twitter.com/igI1YDm73e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2023

What could possibly go wrong with this bunch in charge? Especially considering what's happening in the world right now.

But as of last week, we only had 17 days of oil left (per Reuters) pic.twitter.com/jjBEVfdkuU — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 4, 2023

The best and brightest are NOT in charge at the moment.

Qatar is now threatening to cut off gas supply to the world. Buckle up, folks. pic.twitter.com/K8aUCFRorE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2023

This is another example of the kinds of "America Last" policies we were promised.

Well thank goodness we have our Emergency Reserve ... oh wait, no we don't. — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 13, 2023

Unreal.

