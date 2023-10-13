Biden ignored all questions about US hostages in Gaza on way to Philly for 'Bidenomics' gaslighting

Recent reports are saying that Israeli officials estimate there might be about 150 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, with some of those thought to be Americans.

President Biden was not in the mood to talk to reporters about that this afternoon as he boarded Marine One to travel to Philadelphia (and one other location we'll get to in a second) to tell more lies about how great the economy is doing:

Biden ignores all questions about American hostages on his way to give a speech about Bidenomics in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/7kWBT0kgdx — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 13, 2023

Biden ignores questions (and fails to salute the Marine) as he departs for Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/IoiIknC8nD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2023

For some reason, Biden's also making a pit stop in Delaware:

REPORTER: “What’s the reason for the President’s trip to Delaware this afternoon?”



BIDEN SPOX: "The President is making a brief stop at home…”



Picking up some supplies to keep him going. After all, he hasn’t been home in 2 weeks. 💊 pic.twitter.com/wyfBtWeJYs — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) October 13, 2023

What's that all about? Place your bets!

Meanwhile, prepare for a massive amount of gaslighting from Biden in Philadelphia as he continues to try and brag about "Bidenomics" and hope you believe him over your lying eyes and food, gas, housing and other bills that have gone through the roof.

What on Earth?



Just put up a Mission Accomplished while you're at it. pic.twitter.com/MnHTSXc1xU — JWF (@JammieWF) October 13, 2023

It's kind of amazing that they continue to insist on taking ownership of the train wreck they've created.

We are on the verge of #WWlll and this clown is pitching #Bidenomics Ugh!😑 #IsrealatWar President Joe Biden to visit Philadelphia for 8th time in 2023 - CBS Philadelphia https://t.co/Fxlxr2G8YY — Corky’s Smoke Shop (@CorkysWorld) October 13, 2023

Prepare to be gaslit:

Biden "will discuss how his Bidenomics agenda is creating good-paying union jobs, investing in infrastructure, accelerating the transition to a clean energy future, and combatting the climate crisis," the White House said in a news release. The president, who is running for reelection, was last in Philadelphia on Labor Day. During his visit, he celebrated unions and job creation under his administration at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 office off Columbus Boulevard. Biden has repeatedly claimed he's the most pro-union president in U.S. history.

We're going to see more of this absolute BS:

Nobody believes that but it doesn't stop the Biden White House from constantly pushing it anyway. The only thing that continues to move down is Biden's approval numbers on the economy (and just about everything else).

UPDATE: Did somebody forget to check those steps for sandbags?

Biden almost wipes out as he takes the stage in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/WYaL1btgiA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2023

***

