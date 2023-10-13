WI Democrat David Considine says girls should just 'work harder' if losing to...
These Comments From the BLM Founder Are Making People Wake Up
Comedian Has a Hilarious Message for Pro-Palestine Activists
'You Should Be Ashamed': Reporter Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre for Having a Secret...
Iowahawk just needs 1 perfect tweet to sum up REPUGNANT behavior of college...
Horrific! China confirms Israeli diplomat working in Beijing stabbed during advertised 'Da...
The View's Sonny Hostin says the US has its own version of Hamas
WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for...
Sarah Silverman takes time out of her busy schedule to CRAP all over...
Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred...
Here's the current status of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (what could POSSIBLY...
Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after d...
One University President Puts the Rest of Them to Absolute Shame
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART...

Biden ignored all questions about US hostages in Gaza on way to Philly for 'Bidenomics' gaslighting

Doug P.  |  3:35 PM on October 13, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Recent reports are saying that Israeli officials estimate there might be about 150 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, with some of those thought to be Americans. 

Advertisement

President Biden was not in the mood to talk to reporters about that this afternoon as he boarded Marine One to travel to Philadelphia (and one other location we'll get to in a second) to tell more lies about how great the economy is doing: 

For some reason, Biden's also making a pit stop in Delaware:

What's that all about? Place your bets!

Meanwhile, prepare for a massive amount of gaslighting from Biden in Philadelphia as he continues to try and brag about "Bidenomics" and hope you believe him over your lying eyes and food, gas, housing and other bills that have gone through the roof. 

Recommended

WI Democrat David Considine says girls should just 'work harder' if losing to biological males in sports
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

It's kind of amazing that they continue to insist on taking ownership of the train wreck they've created.

Prepare to be gaslit

Biden "will discuss how his Bidenomics agenda is creating good-paying union jobs, investing in infrastructure, accelerating the transition to a clean energy future, and combatting the climate crisis," the White House said in a news release. 

The president, who is running for reelection, was last in Philadelphia on Labor Day. During his visit, he celebrated unions and job creation under his administration at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 office off Columbus Boulevard. 

Biden has repeatedly claimed he's the most pro-union president in U.S. history.

We're going to see more of this absolute BS:

Advertisement

Nobody believes that but it doesn't stop the Biden White House from constantly pushing it anyway. The only thing that continues to move down is Biden's approval numbers on the economy (and just about everything else). 

UPDATE: Did somebody forget to check those steps for sandbags?

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WI Democrat David Considine says girls should just 'work harder' if losing to biological males in sports
ArtistAngie
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
Iowahawk just needs 1 perfect tweet to sum up REPUGNANT behavior of college students supporting Hamas
Sam J.
Comedian Has a Hilarious Message for Pro-Palestine Activists
Twitchy Video
Megyn Kelly NOT having much sympathy for 'vile Jew-hater' Prof. Nina Farnia whining about death threats
Sam J.
'You Should Be Ashamed': Reporter Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre for Having a Secret 'Blacklist'
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WI Democrat David Considine says girls should just 'work harder' if losing to biological males in sports ArtistAngie
Advertisement