Glenn Greenwald spotlights the WaPo 'journalism' that led to big job cuts & $100 million loss

Doug P.  |  10:05 AM on October 12, 2023
Journalism meme

The Washington Post has announced they will cut about ten percent of the paper's workforce via voluntary buyouts:

The Washington Post plans to cut 240 jobs, or almost 10% of its workforce, through voluntary buyouts.

The Post had been "overly optimistic" about its growth in readership, subscriptions and ads for the past two years, interim CEO Patty Stonesifer wrote in an email to staff on Tuesday. "We are working to find ways to return our business to a healthier place in the coming year."

Stonesifer said voluntary buyouts would be offered to employees in specific roles. She did not list which roles.

Advertisement

The Post is expected to lose $100 million this year alone:

10 years after The Washington Post was purchased by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, the outlet is "on a pace to lose about $100 million in 2023," according to a recent New York Times report. 

Bezos took over the Post for $250 million in 2013, in one of the most significant media acquisitions of the last decade. The Post’s famous saying, "Democracy Dies in Darkness," became the official slogan of the paper in 2017, under Bezos’ watch. 

"Democracy Dies in Darkness" is a tagline that has been mercilessly mocked as it became clear the Post's business model was to push narratives and not objective reporting.

Glenn Greenwald has examined the Post's partial collapse, starting with their dependence on pushing hysteria about Trump:

Now THAT is a drop.

This kind of "journalism" certainly hasn't helped the Washington Post:

Ironically we're guessing some of the biggest hacks at the WaPo will not be losing their jobs. 

The term "Washington Post fact-checker" has become a joke, as have a lot of their headlines and stories. 

Right!?

