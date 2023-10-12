Report: WH to stop Iran from accessing $6 billion they promised was for humanitarian purposes only

A few days ago, after it was known that this administration planned to go ahead and release $6 billion to the Iranian regime, a Biden national security spokesperson assured everybody that "not a single cent" of that money could be spent on things that weren't food and medicine for that country's citizens:

I can't comment on 2024 because of the Hatch Act. But I can clarify the facts: Not a single cent from these funds has been spent, and when it is spent, it can only be spent on things like food and medicine for the Iranian people. — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) October 7, 2023

Earlier today John Kirby said the money was still sitting in a Qatari bank:

REPORTER: "What is the status of the $6 billion that Iran was set to have access to?"



JOHN KIRBY: "Still sitting in the Qatari bank...I have no updates to provide today." pic.twitter.com/nD5cK8yc5o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2023

There are now reports that the White House and Qatar won't be releasing the $6 billion to Iran:

BREAKING



The United States and Qatari governments have agreed to stop the Islamic Republic from tapping the $6 billion fund after the Hamas attack. https://t.co/EysYTtalpN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 12, 2023

The Biden White House won't confirm that as of now.

From the Washington Post:

U.S. officials and the Qatari government have agreed to stop Iran from accessing a $6 billion account for humanitarian assistance in light of Hamas’s attack on Israel, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told House Democrats on Thursday, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private remarks.

Can somebody ask the Biden White House if there were concerns the money would NOT be used for food and medicine, or free up other money Iran could use for nefarious purposes?

Why? That money is just used for humanitarian aide purposes. https://t.co/39qZC6gqFF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2023

Was under the impression this money could only be used for food & medicine. Almost like our current administration lied to us. Shocker. — Bub pickin sports (@LegionOfDoomCTG) October 12, 2023

In reality this had created an optics disaster for this administration:

This only happened because backlash was so fierce & the "It's only for humanitarian aid" argument so ridiculous.



Why btw, if it WAS only for humanitarian aid & we could ensure this, why block the money amidst a humanitarian crisis?



This is policy by polling, not principle. https://t.co/fKZHVujAkZ — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 12, 2023

That certainly sums up this bunch in the White House.

Great. Now time to ask how the hell $6 billion was granted to the world’s most prolific state sponsor of terrorism, and housed by the world’s most prolific funder of jihadist groups. It’s simply outrageous that this occurred in the first place. https://t.co/VMLkVEHkbC — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) October 12, 2023

Why this was ever on the table in the first place seems incredibly concerning, even though it was not unexpected from this administration.

