Report: WH to stop Iran from accessing $6 billion they promised was for humanitarian purposes only

Doug P.  |  2:43 PM on October 12, 2023
Meme screenshot

A few days ago, after it was known that this administration planned to go ahead and release $6 billion to the Iranian regime, a Biden national security spokesperson assured everybody that "not a single cent" of that money could be spent on things that weren't food and medicine for that country's citizens: 

Earlier today John Kirby said the money was still sitting in a Qatari bank:

There are now reports that the White House and Qatar won't be releasing the $6 billion to Iran:

The Biden White House won't confirm that as of now.

From the Washington Post

U.S. officials and the Qatari government have agreed to stop Iran from accessing a $6 billion account for humanitarian assistance in light of Hamas’s attack on Israel, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told House Democrats on Thursday, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private remarks.

Can somebody ask the Biden White House if there were concerns the money would NOT be used for food and medicine, or free up other money Iran could use for nefarious purposes?

In reality this had created an optics disaster for this administration:

That certainly sums up this bunch in the White House.

Why this was ever on the table in the first place seems incredibly concerning, even though it was not unexpected from this administration.

