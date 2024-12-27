Bill Melugin Shows How Actual 'Fact-Checking' Is Done When Correcting Claim About Trump Deportations

Donald Trump will be taking the oath of office in just about three weeks, and the Left in the U.S. is already trying to get their narratives in place that the media will for the most part gladly run with.

In other words, we're going to be seeing a lot more of this kind of thing again from the Democrats and shared widely by the media:

The Left is already setting the stage for "one of the worst moments in our nation's history":

Kica Matos, president of the National Immigration Law Center, says Trump's deportation of illegal immigrants will "be one of the worst moments in our nation’s history when it comes to what is likely to happen to our immigrant populations" pic.twitter.com/i1JAEP3UOq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 27, 2024

Actually one of the worst moments was Biden opening up the border in the first place.

But Fox News' Bill Melugin had a fact-check that the usual suspects in the "fact-checking" industry will refuse to do:

Immigrants aren't being deported. Illegal immigrants are. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 27, 2024

Exactly! You see it on a regular basis from the media and Democrats (as always, pardon the redundancy): People in the country illegally are often referred to as "immigrants," when that's just not the case.

Exactly!



Americans are proud to be a nation of immigrants. — HI808 (@hi808sun) December 27, 2024

And there's a legal way of going about becoming a citizen, but the Left would rather lump everybody in the same category because it makes achieving their ultimate goal easier. Trump, with Tom Homan's help and any others in the media who choose to be honest about it instead of pushing the lib talking points are making those goals harder for Dems to reach. That's the actual source of the Left's anger.