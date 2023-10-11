Guess why Dem Rep. Dan Goldman won't criticize Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Here's the latest count of how many times Biden emailed about his son's business dealings

Doug P.  |  11:40 AM on October 11, 2023
Meme

Before getting into the latest information that's been obtained via a FOIA request, we need to remember where this all started. On the campaign trail in 2019, Joe Biden insisted that he never spoke with his son about his overseas business dealings:

Even after becoming president, then Biden press secretary Jen Psaki continued to make the same claim:

Since then that's evolved into "Biden was never in business with his son" and then "yeah, Biden communicated with Hunter and his business associates but only to talk about the weather."

Fast forward to today and here's where things stand on the "never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings" lie:

There are all these emails and then of course a lot of phone calls on top of all this:

Wow, that's a LOT of discussion about the weather!

They really, really enjoyed emailing each other about the weather.

And yet the Democrats still insist there's "no evidence" whatsoever. It's hard to see what you refuse to look at.

Oh yeah, we remember that. Biden sure hopes nobody does though, and too many Dems & media (as always, pardon the redundancy) are happy to try and help change the subject.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

