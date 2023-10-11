Here's the latest count of how many times Biden emailed about his son's business dealings

Before getting into the latest information that's been obtained via a FOIA request, we need to remember where this all started. On the campaign trail in 2019, Joe Biden insisted that he never spoke with his son about his overseas business dealings:

Even after becoming president, then Biden press secretary Jen Psaki continued to make the same claim:

Since then that's evolved into "Biden was never in business with his son" and then "yeah, Biden communicated with Hunter and his business associates but only to talk about the weather."

Fast forward to today and here's where things stand on the "never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings" lie:

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden promised there would be an “absolute wall” between his work as an elected official and his family’s “business.”



That doesn’t match his track record. New info from the National Archives shows that Biden’s VP Office emailed with his son Hunter, his… https://t.co/YTxnR3jPZP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 10, 2023

There are all these emails and then of course a lot of phone calls on top of all this:

BREAKING



Our FOIA lawsuit against the National Archives has now revealed that then-Vice President Biden's Office had:



🚨19,335 emails with Rosemont Seneca

🚨4,243 emails with Hunter Biden

🚨1,751 emails with Jim Biden

🚨3,738 emails with Jim’s Lion Hall Group pic.twitter.com/yFTfvvLqdC — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 10, 2023

Wow, that's a LOT of discussion about the weather!

The weather! They were talking about the weather. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 10, 2023

They really, really enjoyed emailing each other about the weather.

Joe Biden has been caught red-handed. There’s never been more damning evidence for a case, it’s literally overwhelming. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) October 10, 2023

And yet the Democrats still insist there's "no evidence" whatsoever. It's hard to see what you refuse to look at.

“I never discussed business with my son”



If this was Trump, he would have been impeached long ago. But thanks to the DC establishment (both DNC & GOP) we’re left with a corrupt puppet in a time of world crisis.



Our political leadership is deserving of total contempt. https://t.co/iogNuKwnM6 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 11, 2023

Oh yeah, we remember that. Biden sure hopes nobody does though, and too many Dems & media (as always, pardon the redundancy) are happy to try and help change the subject.

