Mich. Gov. Whitmer tried again after being 'Twitter shamed into a second statement' about Israel

Doug P.  |  10:00 AM on October 09, 2023
Meme screenshot

On Saturday afternoon Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement on Twitter(X) that, if you hadn't been keeping up with the news, would not help you understand what was going on. This is what was said hours after the horrific Hamas attacks in Israel:

One of the people who undoubtedly liked Whitmer's tweet above is Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Others quickly shamed the governor with the vaguest statement about the attacks on Israel.

After a lot of blowback and a few calls to resign (which will never happen), Whitmer's office served up round two, in which it was pointed out that her support for Israel is "steadfast," even though it wasn't so steadfast a few hours earlier:

"Steadfast"? Well, not so much.

And there's still something missing from Whitmer's second try:

That's probably as far as Whitmer is willing to go. She doesn't want to risk making her leftist base too angry.

*** 

