Mich. Gov. Whitmer tried again after being 'Twitter shamed into a second statement' about Israel

On Saturday afternoon Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement on Twitter(X) that, if you hadn't been keeping up with the news, would not help you understand what was going on. This is what was said hours after the horrific Hamas attacks in Israel:

I have been in touch with communities impacted by what’s happening in the region. It is abhorrent. My heart is with all those impacted. We need peace in this region. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 7, 2023

One of the people who undoubtedly liked Whitmer's tweet above is Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Others quickly shamed the governor with the vaguest statement about the attacks on Israel.

After a lot of blowback and a few calls to resign (which will never happen), Whitmer's office served up round two, in which it was pointed out that her support for Israel is "steadfast," even though it wasn't so steadfast a few hours earlier:

The images that continue to come out of Israel on the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War are devastating. The loss of lives in Israel –children and families – is absolutely heartbreaking and appalling. There is no justification for violence against Israel. My support is steadfast. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 8, 2023

"Steadfast"? Well, not so much.

Her support for Israel is so steadfast that it took multiple attempts and hours of mockery for her to say the name Israel https://t.co/CoUkAJzFcg — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 8, 2023

Your support is so steadfast you couldn't state it the first time around and had to be twitter shamed into a second statement — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2023

And there's still something missing from Whitmer's second try:

And she can’t even bring herself to mention who perpetrated the attack. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 8, 2023

And who were the people who did this?



Say their named.



Coward. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 8, 2023

That's probably as far as Whitmer is willing to go. She doesn't want to risk making her leftist base too angry.

