And the award for 'Most Vague Take About the Attack on Israel' GOES TO...

Doug P.  |  8:48 PM on October 07, 2023

The Hamas attack on Israel has brought about many statements, comments and reactions from all over the world, but it isn't easy to play it safer than Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's tweet.

If you were completely off the grid recently you might not even know what this statement is about: 

Wow.

Somebody was afraid to take a stand in either direction. 

Karol Markowicz marveled at the messaging effort: 

Basically, Whitmer's statement was this: "People did things. They shouldn’t have done that. I talked to somebody. My heart is with whoever it is I’m talking about."

It's a mystery and it's up to YOU to decide.

Maybe Whitmer has other political concerns in her state:

That's entirely possible!

Whitmer probably should have just said nothing, but that wasn't in the cards.

She's really nailed down a position there! Stunning and brave. 

UPDATE: Whitmer's office has since tried to improve on the above tweet a little after it got ratioed:

Still no mention of who staged the attack though.

*** 

