And the award for 'Most Vague Take About the Attack on Israel' GOES TO...

The Hamas attack on Israel has brought about many statements, comments and reactions from all over the world, but it isn't easy to play it safer than Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's tweet.

Advertisement

If you were completely off the grid recently you might not even know what this statement is about:

I have been in touch with communities impacted by what’s happening in the region. It is abhorrent. My heart is with all those impacted. We need peace in this region. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 7, 2023

Wow.

Somebody was afraid to take a stand in either direction.

Karol Markowicz marveled at the messaging effort:

Someone was paid, and spent hours, to craft this message. https://t.co/Ixgv7dLdKF — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 7, 2023

Basically, Whitmer's statement was this: "People did things. They shouldn’t have done that. I talked to somebody. My heart is with whoever it is I’m talking about."

What region are you talking about exactly? https://t.co/aTWGYu8z5s — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2023

It's a mystery and it's up to YOU to decide.

“communities impacted”



why are you making it sound like Israel got hit by a hurricane — Kyle Martinsen 🐊 (@KyleMartinsen_) October 8, 2023

Maybe Whitmer has other political concerns in her state:

She doesn’t want to hear the wrath of Rashida Talib — Conservative Masshole 🇺🇸 (@TheTimDeFelice) October 7, 2023

That's entirely possible!

I just can’t get over this. What even is this? https://t.co/nWiIXnK28D — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 8, 2023

If you’re watering down statements this much it’s really not worth putting anything out. https://t.co/xCuKdqHgsT — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 8, 2023

Whitmer probably should have just said nothing, but that wasn't in the cards.

I am opposed to things that are bad in a place.



Will not elaborate. https://t.co/ZDa1a5xtw1 — Max (@MaxNordau) October 7, 2023

She's really nailed down a position there! Stunning and brave.

UPDATE: Whitmer's office has since tried to improve on the above tweet a little after it got ratioed:

The images that continue to come out of Israel on the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War are devastating. The loss of lives in Israel –children and families – is absolutely heartbreaking and appalling. There is no justification for violence against Israel. My support is steadfast. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 8, 2023

Still no mention of who staged the attack though.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!