Byron York assures us this video from U.S. Interior Secretary & 'climate movement icon' is genuine

Earlier this year, President Biden's Interior Secretary had a lot of trouble answering questions that directly relate to her actual job (or should at least):

WATCH:



Biden Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is left completely and totally dumbstruck after being asked a series of simple questions on China and the production of critical minerals. pic.twitter.com/MrJNj6CGlT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2023

But as you know, the requirements to get a gig in Biden's cabinet don't really have anything to do with the job at hand or having much actual experience in that particular field. They just have to be really good at stuff like what's in this video tweeted by the Interior Secretary that caught the eye of Byron York:

This, from the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, is real. https://t.co/jp39RLkiCh — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 6, 2023

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior might have a hard time answering questions about China and the production of critical minerals, but she's great at interviewing this particular "outdoor advocate and climate movement icon":

To celebrate LGBT History Month, I joined outdoor advocate and climate movement icon @pattiegonia to discuss how places like @StonewallNPS help tell our country’s full and honest story. pic.twitter.com/XSIGs1qz9z — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) October 2, 2023

What just happened?

I just cannot believe this is real life. God save us . — $8 Ratio (@amsomeonelse) October 6, 2023

Woman from historically marginalized community, being lectured about oppression from a White man three times her size…. https://t.co/jBadxDWHa6 — Ashley Luna (@RealAshleyLuna) October 3, 2023

I’m sure other countries governments post super serious videos like this on their official twitters



Stunning and brave https://t.co/SPBRHp2RL4 — Montantè (@M0ntante) October 3, 2023

They're probably laughing at this administration, which is a joke but not the "ha ha" kind.

***

Related:

***

