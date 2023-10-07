Byron York assures us this video from U.S. Interior Secretary & 'climate movement icon' is genuine

'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist atta...
Doug P.  |  11:40 AM on October 07, 2023
Twitchy

Earlier this year, President Biden's Interior Secretary had a lot of trouble answering questions that directly relate to her actual job (or should at least):

But as you know, the requirements to get a gig in Biden's cabinet don't really have anything to do with the job at hand or having much actual experience in that particular field. They just have to be really good at stuff like what's in this video tweeted by the Interior Secretary that caught the eye of Byron York:

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior might have a hard time answering questions about China and the production of critical minerals, but she's great at interviewing this particular "outdoor advocate and climate movement icon":

What just happened?

They're probably laughing at this administration, which is a joke but not the "ha ha" kind.

*** 

