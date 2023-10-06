WH spox explains why Biden's not doing a 'reversal' of border wall policy as BS detectors explode

The Biden White House and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are spinning like centrifuges after word got out that border fence construction will be restarted.

Advertisement

In a striking acknowledgment of the need to address the migrant influx at the southern border, the Biden administration announced it waived 26 federal laws to permit more border wall construction in southern Texas, a move that builds on one of the most controversial cornerstones of the Trump administration. The Department of Homeland Security posted the announcement overnight in the Federal Registry, which said the administration was waiving federal laws such as the Clean Air Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Endangered Species Act for the wall construction in Starr County, Texas, using federal funds appropriated in 2019.

Mayorkas is talking out of both sides of his mouth to try and temper blowback from the Left:

MAYORKAS: “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries..”



ALSO MAYORKAS: Walls don’t work, that’s “out of context”



pic.twitter.com/sKRmUKXzli — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2023

MSNBC called it a "striking reversal" of policy on the part of the Biden administration:

Breaking overnight: In a striking reversal, the Biden admin. waived federal laws to allow for new border wall construction.



"There's a direct correlation between 245,000 entrants at the Rio Grande valley, and the announcement of a wall," @jdbalart says. pic.twitter.com/ftBvU0oHPW — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) October 5, 2023

That caught the eye of White House deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates, who would like everybody to believe this instead:

"Reversal" is absolutely false.



Fact: Congress is forcing us to do this under a 2019 law.



Fact: We called on Congress to cancel these funds. They didn't.



We follow the rule of law.



Congress needs to stop delaying the effective border solutions @POTUS proposed. https://t.co/drg03djpGe — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 5, 2023

"We follow the rule of law"? Legit LOL on that one. How many times have Biden's edicts been smacked down by the courts? And that's not the only laughable part of the White House's spin.

2019? You sure are fast at "following the law." After 100s of thousands, if not more, have crashed across the borders.



It became clear a year ago there was a crisis, and someone stubbornly refused to enforce this law. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 5, 2023

And we're supposed to believe that they're just now compelled to act because of a 2019 law?

We follow the rule of law. *



* After not following it for years. 🤡 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) October 6, 2023

Dereliction of duty at the border for nearly three years is definitely NOT following the rule of law.

"We follow the rule of law"



Is that why the Supreme Court keeps dunking on your administration?



You broke the law with your student loan nonsense. You broke the law with your COVID censorship and restrictions.



The president's son doesn't even follow the law. That's why he has… — 📣🔋 Free ASF (@STotino) October 5, 2023

“We follow the rule of law.”



The Biden White House thinks the American people will believe anything they tell them.



Shameless gaslighting. https://t.co/kX0XyOf2PZ pic.twitter.com/ypy4EoTjOs — Joe Karwacki (@JoeKarwacki) October 6, 2023

Advertisement

We follow the rule of law which is why we don’t enforce the law on the border but are also waiving 26 federal laws to build the wall on the border with money that will soon expire if we don’t build the wall https://t.co/0h3shrlOXX — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) October 6, 2023

There's shameless, and then there's whatever the Biden White House is that's well beyond that.

Congress didn’t force you to wait four years and issue 26 federal law waivers.



Do you guys every get tired of being shameless liars? https://t.co/1Q3yYbiaz3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 6, 2023

Maybe things will get even worse for the White House if AOC decides to do her thing again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!