President Biden still insists that walls don't work

WH spox explains why Biden's not doing a 'reversal' of border wall policy as BS detectors explode

Doug P.  |  10:23 AM on October 06, 2023
The Biden White House and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are spinning like centrifuges after word got out that border fence construction will be restarted

In a striking acknowledgment of the need to address the migrant influx at the southern border, the Biden administration announced it waived 26 federal laws to permit more border wall construction in southern Texas, a move that builds on one of the most controversial cornerstones of the Trump administration.

The Department of Homeland Security posted the announcement overnight in the Federal Registry, which said the administration was waiving federal laws such as the Clean Air Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Endangered Species Act for the wall construction in Starr County, Texas, using federal funds appropriated in 2019.

Mayorkas is talking out of both sides of his mouth to try and temper blowback from the Left:

MSNBC called it a "striking reversal" of policy on the part of the Biden administration: 

That caught the eye of White House deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates, who would like everybody to believe this instead:

"We follow the rule of law"? Legit LOL on that one. How many times have Biden's edicts been smacked down by the courts? And that's not the only laughable part of the White House's spin.

And we're supposed to believe that they're just now compelled to act because of a 2019 law?

Dereliction of duty at the border for nearly three years is definitely NOT following the rule of law.

There's shameless, and then there's whatever the Biden White House is that's well beyond that.

Maybe things will get even worse for the White House if AOC decides to do her thing again.

