President Biden says 'I was told I have no choice' about border wall extension

Doug P.  |  2:30 PM on October 06, 2023
Meme screenshot

President Biden spoke today about the latest jobs report, but one question unrelated to that had to do with an announced border wall extension that comes just as this administration's open border polices are backfiring badly on "sanctuary city" mayors and others.

"Oh, the wall thing?"

This would have been a perfect time for a "journalist" to ask a logical follow-up question:

Perhaps the answer is "the people who do the White House's internal polling." We know the answer is NOT the Supreme Court or the Constitution.

The Biden White House knows the issue of immigration is backfiring badly so they have to address it while pretending they have "no choice" to do something they previously called racist and xenophobic.

*** 

