President Biden says 'I was told I have no choice' about border wall extension

President Biden spoke today about the latest jobs report, but one question unrelated to that had to do with an announced border wall extension that comes just as this administration's open border polices are backfiring badly on "sanctuary city" mayors and others.

On the border wall extension, President Biden just said, “I was told I had no choice.” — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) October 6, 2023

Biden, who is allegedly the president of the United States, says "I was told I had no choice" when it comes to funding the border wall. pic.twitter.com/6ajfNsybH7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 6, 2023

"Oh, the wall thing?"

Asked about the re-appropriation of border funds, Biden



- stares blankly into space



- asks if it’s about “the wall thing”



- says “I was told I have no choice” pic.twitter.com/IpvBDqosnu — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 6, 2023

This would have been a perfect time for a "journalist" to ask a logical follow-up question:

Told by who? — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) October 6, 2023

Perhaps the answer is "the people who do the White House's internal polling." We know the answer is NOT the Supreme Court or the Constitution.

Weird, SCOTUS told you that you had no choice on student loan forgiveness but that didn't stop you. https://t.co/StLIvSnugE — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 6, 2023

The Biden White House knows the issue of immigration is backfiring badly so they have to address it while pretending they have "no choice" to do something they previously called racist and xenophobic.

***

