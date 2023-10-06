Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke,...
Ex-ESPN host says interviewing Joe Biden was 'the saddest thing'

Brit Hume responds to General Milley's defense of Biden with a GREAT question

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on October 06, 2023
Meme screenshot

During a "60 Minutes" interview with Gen. Mark Milley, the ex-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs was asked about President Biden's age and mental acuity. 

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley addressed President Biden's age in a recent 60 Minutes interview. 

The president's age, along with that of former President Donald Trump, have become points of concern for many ahead of the 2024 election. Mr. Biden is now 80 and Trump, the current frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, is 77. Political opponents and even some allies have portrayed them as too old to be president.

Here's how Milley responded:

Milley: "...I engage with him frequently and (he is) alert, sound, does his homework, reads the papers, reads all the read-ahead material, and is very, very engaging in issues of very serious matters of war and peace and life and death. So if the American people are worried about an individual, who is someone who's making decisions of war and peace and makes the decisions of nuclear weapons and that sort of thing, I think they can rest easy."

So, with that in mind, Brit Hume presented a question for anybody who heard what Milley said:

Milley knows that people have been able to see and hear Biden these last couple of years, right?

Some of the U.S. media would make even North Korean state media embarrassed. Also, of course Milley appreciates Biden. After all, nobody was held accountable after the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster.

Sad but true.

As Biden likes to say: "Watch me." So let's do that using a clip from just today that helps answer Hume's question:

We're going to go ahead and believe our lying eyes and ears.

*** 

Brit Hume uses Durham Report to take Hillary Clinton, FBI, and MSM APART as only he can (watch)

***

