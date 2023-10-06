Brit Hume responds to General Milley's defense of Biden with a GREAT question

During a "60 Minutes" interview with Gen. Mark Milley, the ex-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs was asked about President Biden's age and mental acuity.

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley addressed President Biden's age in a recent 60 Minutes interview. The president's age, along with that of former President Donald Trump, have become points of concern for many ahead of the 2024 election. Mr. Biden is now 80 and Trump, the current frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, is 77. Political opponents and even some allies have portrayed them as too old to be president.

Here's how Milley responded:

🚨 GENERAL MILLEY DEFENDS PRESIDENT BIDEN'S AGE; SAYS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE SHOULD REST EASY



"...I engage with him frequently and (he is) alert, sound, does his homework, reads the papers, reads all the read-ahead material, and is very, very engaging in issues of very serious… pic.twitter.com/zr6CrB9fKp — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 6, 2023

Milley: "...I engage with him frequently and (he is) alert, sound, does his homework, reads the papers, reads all the read-ahead material, and is very, very engaging in issues of very serious matters of war and peace and life and death. So if the American people are worried about an individual, who is someone who's making decisions of war and peace and makes the decisions of nuclear weapons and that sort of thing, I think they can rest easy."

So, with that in mind, Brit Hume presented a question for anybody who heard what Milley said:

So who do you believe? The general or your lyin' eyes? https://t.co/OSlUoDhd8d — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 6, 2023

Milley knows that people have been able to see and hear Biden these last couple of years, right?

The US media have absolutely eclipsed anything Pravda could've hoped to achieve. — Manderz65 (@haolegirl1965) October 6, 2023

Some of the U.S. media would make even North Korean state media embarrassed. Also, of course Milley appreciates Biden. After all, nobody was held accountable after the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster.

Not this 'Yes Man', especially after the 'successful' Afghanistan withdrawal...



My own eyes...and ears... — Paul Wasilewski (@_PaulWasilewski) October 6, 2023

Well, we already know we can't believe him. So here's another lie https://t.co/557on1bU2R — L Breen (@b_Lorrie1) October 6, 2023

DC being a lib city means Millley has to debase himself in order to fail upward and get a consulting job at Raytheon or something. — PizzaCzar 🎃 (@PizzaWanchovies) October 6, 2023

Sad but true.

As Biden likes to say: "Watch me." So let's do that using a clip from just today that helps answer Hume's question:

We're going to go ahead and believe our lying eyes and ears.

