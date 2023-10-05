AOC's 2019 tweet about RACIST walls has people waiting for another dramatic photo op at the border

After promising while running for president that there wouldn't be another inch of border wall constructed if he were to end up in the White House, reality has finally struck but not before millions and millions of people have entered the U.S. illegally during this administration:

The Biden administration announced they waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall construction on Wednesday, marking the administration’s first use of sweeping executive power to pave the way for building more border barriers — a tactic used often during the Trump presidency. The Department of Homeland Security posted the announcement on the U.S. Federal Registry with few details outlining the construction in Starr County, Texas, which is part of a busy Border Patrol sector seeing “high illegal entry.” According to government data, about 245,000 illegal entries have been recorded in this region during the current fiscal year.

Predictably, this would end up leading to some tweets from lefties that would age gloriously, and one such offering from 2019 has been spotted from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Let’s see how they spin this. https://t.co/9m1Y7pA18S — Fb88 (@Fb88Bill69) October 5, 2023

Maybe this time it's "D"ifferent:

The entire PREMISE of a wall is not based in fact.



It’s based in a racist + non-evidence based trope that immigrants are dangerous.



Yet some Dems are willing to “compromise” & spend BILLIONS on a trope because we’ve accepted some kinds of racism as realpolitik in America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 6, 2019

"Racist" -- a strong word to use about the President of the U.S.!

Wow, strong words from AOC... four years ago. But when do we get to see this again?

We won't hold our breath waiting for it.

@AOC Any updates you would like to share? https://t.co/HSuOirw4Px — Mike in Mequon (@mikekomb) October 5, 2023

AOC is currently sounding the alarm about climate change (of course):

We are in a climate emergency. https://t.co/2A1xvZd66c — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2023

She really should be getting to the border instead.

