AOC's 2019 tweet about RACIST walls has people waiting for another dramatic photo op at the border

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on October 05, 2023
After promising while running for president that there wouldn't be another inch of border wall constructed if he were to end up in the White House, reality has finally struck but not before millions and millions of people have entered the U.S. illegally during this administration: 

The Biden administration announced they waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall construction on Wednesday, marking the administration’s first use of sweeping executive power to pave the way for building more border barriers — a tactic used often during the Trump presidency. 

The Department of Homeland Security posted the announcement on the U.S. Federal Registry with few details outlining the construction in Starr County, Texas, which is part of a busy Border Patrol sector seeing “high illegal entry.” According to government data, about 245,000 illegal entries have been recorded in this region during the current fiscal year. 

Predictably, this would end up leading to some tweets from lefties that would age gloriously, and one such offering from 2019 has been spotted from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Maybe this time it's "D"ifferent:

"Racist" -- a strong word to use about the President of the U.S.!

Wow, strong words from AOC... four years ago. But when do we get to see this again?

We won't hold our breath waiting for it.

AOC is currently sounding the alarm about climate change (of course):

She really should be getting to the border instead.

***

