Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high

Doug P.  |  6:45 PM on October 04, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

If Jennifer Granholm should decide to step down as U.S. Energy Secretary, perhaps President Biden should consider Barbra Streisand for that post. After all, she's got as much experience in that area and will say (or sing) anything to try and cover for this administration's insane policy decisions.

Here's just one example, and it covers the reason gas prices are so high. Brace for an explanation: 

So "Russia collusion" now involves the Saudis, all to help Donald Trump next year defeat the incumbent who campaigned on getting rid of fossil fuels? 

Streisand certainly nailed THAT part of the tweet.

There's really not enough intellectual energy in Babs' comment to even get a flicker from a refrigerator lightbulb.

It's just amazing, but who are we to question the genius of rich libs who live in Malibu?

Maybe somebody can remind Streisand what the price of gas was when Trump left office and Biden entered the White House. She probably won't want to make that admission about The Way We Were. 

Yeah, sorry about that. 

*** 

