Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high

If Jennifer Granholm should decide to step down as U.S. Energy Secretary, perhaps President Biden should consider Barbra Streisand for that post. After all, she's got as much experience in that area and will say (or sing) anything to try and cover for this administration's insane policy decisions.

Advertisement

Here's just one example, and it covers the reason gas prices are so high. Brace for an explanation:

The price of gas is very high despite the robust US production of oil. But the Saudis and Russians are manipulating prices by cutting production. This is likely an effort to help their favorite, Donald Trump. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 3, 2023

So "Russia collusion" now involves the Saudis, all to help Donald Trump next year defeat the incumbent who campaigned on getting rid of fossil fuels?

The only part of this tweet that is accurate is “the price of gas is very high.” https://t.co/HQ9R0qORKE — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 4, 2023

Streisand certainly nailed THAT part of the tweet.

If we had *checks notes* “robust US production of oil” gas prices would be lower, and we wouldn’t have to rely on Russia, the Saudis, or anyone else for oil. https://t.co/vCBZOUcYKE — Conservative Masshole 🇺🇸 (@TheTimDeFelice) October 3, 2023

There's really not enough intellectual energy in Babs' comment to even get a flicker from a refrigerator lightbulb.

“Robust US production?”😂😂😂



See, when @realDonaldTrump was President, we were ENERGY INDEPENDENT, so it DIDN’T MATTER how much the Saudis and Russians “manipulated prices.”🙄🤦🏼‍♂️



That’s why gas was $2/gal for most of Trump’s presidency…🤬



How much is it in CA, today???🤡 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) October 3, 2023

🤡🤡🤡 There’s no way to help her. It’s terminal…….TDS. https://t.co/Qkiorpb9Mb — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 3, 2023

Robust production? On day one Joe cut our pipeline and suspended most drilling lease permit requests! Killing about 100k jobs btw also! Now our empty shell president has to beg the Saudi and others to pump more oil! But it’s Putin helping trump?😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/tBvJD7ssZY — paramedic 14 (@Paramedic1four) October 3, 2023

It's just amazing, but who are we to question the genius of rich libs who live in Malibu?

This makes absolutely no sense. But even if we operate on your idiotic theory, why would you support reducing national production and being dependent on foreign dictatorships for oil?



Take your time with the answer @BarbraStreisand https://t.co/XrJuO4ozGW — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 3, 2023

Advertisement

Nah. They told your man to go pound sand. Maybe it’s because they don’t like him.



And, two - production is one thing. Refineries are another. What has Quid Pro Joe done to refineries with policies? Nothing good. https://t.co/e3fDuGFPs1 — Jen (@JPo1369) October 3, 2023

Maybe somebody can remind Streisand what the price of gas was when Trump left office and Biden entered the White House. She probably won't want to make that admission about The Way We Were.

Yeah, sorry about that.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!