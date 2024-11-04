Monday Morning Meme Madness

We're finally there, Twitchy friends! It's the Monday before the big day. Yep, Election Day 2024 Eve.
We're going to look back at this Monday as either the crappiest day of the week … or the best.
We're pretty sure Tuesday's gonna be awesome, but you have to do us a big favor: Get your weekly fix of the best memes, jokes, and clips we dug out of the depths of Twitter/X this week, and then get out there and VOTE!
Now that this Monday is mostly over, and in anticipation of another #ImpendingMonday™ , here have a couple more memes. @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/DgMJGFQkxh— Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) October 28, 2024
This is definitely one of those weeks where multiple days are going to attack us, but we're going to fight back!
Memes and votes, that's the game plan.
Noooooooo 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r5NlGJSTh2— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) October 30, 2024
We're sorry, GenX. We know that hurt.
October 27, 2024
LOL. We haven't forgotten.
this is one of the best pranks of all time pic.twitter.com/2VusGTVV5t— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 1, 2024
LOLOLOL! Got him!
October 29, 2024
HAHAHA! If you know, you know.
💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/jO4tp7NISd— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 3, 2024
Okay, that's pretty good. 😂
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/O3QR80QEdQ— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 31, 2024
LOL! We laughed way too hard at that one. Poor Rudolph.
Ngl, this slaps pic.twitter.com/QMo84fjZeU— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 3, 2024
That looked like the stage at a Kamala Harris campaign event.
November 1, 2024
Bwahaha! So true.
November 3, 2024
Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know, it's a cute kid video, but we laughed!
Columbia trying to distract the Yale kicker with the Dwayne Wade statue pic.twitter.com/F2BFqqNgPf— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 2, 2024
That is friggin' hilarious! 😂
I can’t breathe 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EO0XMSMakw— The Feminist Misogynist (@igarglewithfire) November 4, 2024
LOL. Amazing!
An extra hour in 2024 is like a free bonus track on a Yoko Ono album.— RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) November 3, 2024
Ruth hit that one hard! LOL.
Yes, we set the clocks back this week. That's one more hour we have to wait until the election is over.
Busy, cold night at Stonehenge as we move the stones backwards an hour... pic.twitter.com/V1f3Ws712r— Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) November 2, 2024
LOL! 😂
November 1, 2024
HAHA! Nice.
November 3, 2024
Ha! Poor doggo!
We hope Jen Rubin is making similar sounds by about 10:30 PM on Tuesday.
GM, Twitter.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 3, 2024
Prioriteez is prioriteez. pic.twitter.com/SIfGz3cb1Y
Troof.
BOING!!!!! Welp, that settles that pic.twitter.com/9ZEmCzcp8j— E=MC HAMMERTIME (@scs_real) November 3, 2024
Seems fair to us! 😂
November 2, 2024
That one hits a bit close to home. LOL.
I come back to you now, at the turn of the tide. pic.twitter.com/5zMAMsqArn— frogmouth (@yumcarton) November 2, 2024
Yes! You go, P'nut the White!
November 3, 2024
That's pretty much how the last couple of days have been on Twitter, deservedly so.
November 2, 2024
We know most of you have been suffering through this too.
We're going to start trying to text Kari Lake and Ted Cruz back after Tuesday: 'Why don't you text us anymore?'
(Language Warning)
Men are just too simple pic.twitter.com/K9ac61uV66— Kingsley (@_realkings) November 3, 2024
LOL. Checks out.
A friend in Warsaw is calling California for Trump and Alabama for Harris, but that's just one Pole.— Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) November 3, 2024
Election Dad jokes. We love it!
😂😂😂😂😂. Love that they did it on Zoom. pic.twitter.com/pZB0ZCy0cU— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 3, 2024
HAHA! Well done.
November 3, 2024
Ouch. That one stings.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C8yvrMy781— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 2, 2024
LOLOLOL! And now we're officially dead. 💀💀💀
So 13 is the limit. pic.twitter.com/bmUD6A4zhC— 🍂Harvest Jess 🦃 (@LadyJessMacBeth) November 3, 2024
It's good to know our limits. 😂
This is hilarious 😆 pic.twitter.com/kHBdb8ly7O— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 3, 2024
The Biden kid is just wandering around looking lost. LOL.
November 2, 2024
Thank you! Bears talking about wiping their bare bear butts is creepy, right?!
November 4, 2024
LOL. Why do you hate Christmas, Deebs?
The Calm Before the Chaos #memes pic.twitter.com/PnKOgTeNUW— Best Moment (@BestMoment404) November 3, 2024
Oof! That's a dark one. 😂
Why my nuggets giving me attitude?? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/LztJ334e3M— buniii (@Bunithebear) November 2, 2024
LOL.
This person wins the best Halloween costume contest. pic.twitter.com/VhXW781t91— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 1, 2024
Folks … that's just awesome. 😂😂😂
October 31, 2024
LOLOLOL! A parent has to do what a parent has to do.
November 4, 2024
Ha! That sounds like a Joe Biden excuse.
The struggle is real ✊— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 3, 2024
pic.twitter.com/GsyUIgaHBU
Ricky Gervais is a national treasure … well … he would be if we stole him from the Brits.
November 4, 2024
OH NO!!! 😂
We usually dig a lot farther back in time for our classic comedy of the week, but in honor of the election (and Kamala Harris's cringeworthy SNL appearance), we're going to bring this classic back of former President Trump with Jimmy Fallon.
Did the Kamala Harris SNL appearance last night repeat this Fallon/ Trump bit from 2015? (Lorne Michaels produces both shows). pic.twitter.com/4ROZwZjvzV— Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 3, 2024
She can't stop copying Trump, and he still did it better, by far.
Okay, one more laugh before we go …
Man loses it when his coworker dresses up as him for Halloween.. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4B9qSM6KXW— Githii (@githii) November 2, 2024
Jump into this Monday like those two!
Keep the faith and keep on laughing. We're going to need it over the next couple of days.
Now get out there and vote!
Until we meme again …
