PHRASING! Doug Emhoff Unintentionally Reminds Voters of How Kamala Got ... 'Ahead' (Watch)
VIP
Turn Those Election Day Jitters Into a Productive Get Out the Vote Game...
It's on Like Donkey Kong! CNN 'Journo' Over a Barrel After Rolling Out...
VIP
Her Values Haven't Changed
Down Ballot Deep Dive: Ted is 'Cruz-in' Through Texas
'She Has a Plan': Kamala Harris Surrogate Mark Kelly Stumbles Trying to Spin...
The Force Is With Him: Navy Helicopter Pilot Sports OUTSTANDING Star Wars-Related Mission...
NO COMMENT Candidate: Kamala Harris Has Been TIGHT-LIPPED About Her Platform and It...
Maybe She's Tired From Being on SNL? Today's Campaign Stop Schedule Is VERY...
DISGUSTING: Another Pro-Abortion Ad Spreads Misinformation That Will HARM Women
Elections Have Consequences: Harris Supporter Freaks Out Over Mailer Saying She'll House M...
'Sopranos' Actress Drea de Matteo: 'Half of Hollywood Is Voting for Trump'
Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Continues to Look Good for Trump...
HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on November 04, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels)

We're finally there, Twitchy friends! It's the Monday before the big day. Yep, Election Day 2024 Eve.

We're going to look back at this Monday as either the crappiest day of the week … or the best.

Advertisement

We're pretty sure Tuesday's gonna be awesome, but you have to do us a big favor: Get your weekly fix of the best memes, jokes, and clips we dug out of the depths of Twitter/X this week, and then get out there and VOTE!

This is definitely one of those weeks where multiple days are going to attack us, but we're going to fight back!

Memes and votes, that's the game plan.

We're sorry, GenX. We know that hurt.

LOL. We haven't forgotten.

LOLOLOL! Got him!

HAHAHA! If you know, you know.

Okay, that's pretty good. 😂

LOL! We laughed way too hard at that one. Poor Rudolph.

Recommended

PHRASING! Doug Emhoff Unintentionally Reminds Voters of How Kamala Got ... 'Ahead' (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That looked like the stage at a Kamala Harris campaign event.

Bwahaha! So true.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know, it's a cute kid video, but we laughed!

That is friggin' hilarious! 😂

LOL. Amazing!

Ruth hit that one hard! LOL.

Yes, we set the clocks back this week. That's one more hour we have to wait until the election is over.

LOL! 😂

HAHA! Nice.

Ha! Poor doggo!

We hope Jen Rubin is making similar sounds by about 10:30 PM on Tuesday.

Troof.

Advertisement

Seems fair to us! 😂

That one hits a bit close to home. LOL.

Yes! You go, P'nut the White!

That's pretty much how the last couple of days have been on Twitter, deservedly so.

We know most of you have been suffering through this too.

We're going to start trying to text Kari Lake and Ted Cruz back after Tuesday: 'Why don't you text us anymore?'

(Language Warning)

LOL. Checks out.

Election Dad jokes. We love it!

HAHA! Well done.

Ouch. That one stings.

LOLOLOL! And now we're officially dead. 💀💀💀

Advertisement

It's good to know our limits. 😂

The Biden kid is just wandering around looking lost. LOL.

Thank you! Bears talking about wiping their bare bear butts is creepy, right?!

LOL. Why do you hate Christmas, Deebs?

Oof! That's a dark one. 😂

LOL.

Folks … that's just awesome. 😂😂😂

LOLOLOL! A parent has to do what a parent has to do.

Ha! That sounds like a Joe Biden excuse.

Ricky Gervais is a national treasure … well … he would be if we stole him from the Brits.

Advertisement

OH NO!!! 😂

We usually dig a lot farther back in time for our classic comedy of the week, but in honor of the election (and Kamala Harris's cringeworthy SNL appearance), we're going to bring this classic back of former President Trump with Jimmy Fallon.

She can't stop copying Trump, and he still did it better, by far.

Okay, one more laugh before we go …

Jump into this Monday like those two!

Keep the faith and keep on laughing. We're going to need it over the next couple of days.

Now get out there and vote!

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PHRASING! Doug Emhoff Unintentionally Reminds Voters of How Kamala Got ... 'Ahead' (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
It's on Like Donkey Kong! CNN 'Journo' Over a Barrel After Rolling Out Debunked 'Firing Squad' Lie
Warren Squire
Elections Have Consequences: Harris Supporter Freaks Out Over Mailer Saying She'll House Migrant Family
Amy Curtis
Maybe She's Tired From Being on SNL? Today's Campaign Stop Schedule Is VERY INTERESTING
Amy Curtis
'She Has a Plan': Kamala Harris Surrogate Mark Kelly Stumbles Trying to Spin Her Economy (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
HOO BOY: The Hill Publishes Two Stories That Show All Is NOT WELL for Kamala and the Democrats
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PHRASING! Doug Emhoff Unintentionally Reminds Voters of How Kamala Got ... 'Ahead' (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement