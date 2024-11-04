Monday Morning Meme Madness

We're finally there, Twitchy friends! It's the Monday before the big day. Yep, Election Day 2024 Eve.

We're going to look back at this Monday as either the crappiest day of the week … or the best.

We're pretty sure Tuesday's gonna be awesome, but you have to do us a big favor: Get your weekly fix of the best memes, jokes, and clips we dug out of the depths of Twitter/X this week, and then get out there and VOTE!

Now that this Monday is mostly over, and in anticipation of another #ImpendingMonday™ , here have a couple more memes. @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/DgMJGFQkxh — Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) October 28, 2024

This is definitely one of those weeks where multiple days are going to attack us, but we're going to fight back!

Memes and votes, that's the game plan.

We're sorry, GenX. We know that hurt.

LOL. We haven't forgotten.

this is one of the best pranks of all time pic.twitter.com/2VusGTVV5t — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 1, 2024

LOLOLOL! Got him!

HAHAHA! If you know, you know.

Okay, that's pretty good. 😂

LOL! We laughed way too hard at that one. Poor Rudolph.

Ngl, this slaps pic.twitter.com/QMo84fjZeU — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 3, 2024

That looked like the stage at a Kamala Harris campaign event.

Bwahaha! So true.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know, it's a cute kid video, but we laughed!

Columbia trying to distract the Yale kicker with the Dwayne Wade statue pic.twitter.com/F2BFqqNgPf — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 2, 2024

That is friggin' hilarious! 😂

I can’t breathe 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EO0XMSMakw — The Feminist Misogynist (@igarglewithfire) November 4, 2024

LOL. Amazing!

An extra hour in 2024 is like a free bonus track on a Yoko Ono album. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) November 3, 2024

Ruth hit that one hard! LOL.

Yes, we set the clocks back this week. That's one more hour we have to wait until the election is over.

Busy, cold night at Stonehenge as we move the stones backwards an hour... pic.twitter.com/V1f3Ws712r — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) November 2, 2024

LOL! 😂

HAHA! Nice.

Ha! Poor doggo!

We hope Jen Rubin is making similar sounds by about 10:30 PM on Tuesday.

Troof.

Seems fair to us! 😂

That one hits a bit close to home. LOL.

I come back to you now, at the turn of the tide. pic.twitter.com/5zMAMsqArn — frogmouth (@yumcarton) November 2, 2024

Yes! You go, P'nut the White!

That's pretty much how the last couple of days have been on Twitter, deservedly so.

We know most of you have been suffering through this too.

We're going to start trying to text Kari Lake and Ted Cruz back after Tuesday: 'Why don't you text us anymore?'

(Language Warning)

Men are just too simple pic.twitter.com/K9ac61uV66 — Kingsley (@_realkings) November 3, 2024

LOL. Checks out.

A friend in Warsaw is calling California for Trump and Alabama for Harris, but that's just one Pole. — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) November 3, 2024

Election Dad jokes. We love it!

😂😂😂😂😂. Love that they did it on Zoom. pic.twitter.com/pZB0ZCy0cU — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 3, 2024

HAHA! Well done.

Ouch. That one stings.

LOLOLOL! And now we're officially dead. 💀💀💀

So 13 is the limit. pic.twitter.com/bmUD6A4zhC — 🍂Harvest Jess 🦃 (@LadyJessMacBeth) November 3, 2024

It's good to know our limits. 😂

The Biden kid is just wandering around looking lost. LOL.

Thank you! Bears talking about wiping their bare bear butts is creepy, right?!

LOL. Why do you hate Christmas, Deebs?

Oof! That's a dark one. 😂

Why my nuggets giving me attitude?? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/LztJ334e3M — buniii (@Bunithebear) November 2, 2024

LOL.

This person wins the best Halloween costume contest. pic.twitter.com/VhXW781t91 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 1, 2024

Folks … that's just awesome. 😂😂😂

LOLOLOL! A parent has to do what a parent has to do.

Ha! That sounds like a Joe Biden excuse.

The struggle is real ✊

pic.twitter.com/GsyUIgaHBU — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 3, 2024

Ricky Gervais is a national treasure … well … he would be if we stole him from the Brits.

OH NO!!! 😂

We usually dig a lot farther back in time for our classic comedy of the week, but in honor of the election (and Kamala Harris's cringeworthy SNL appearance), we're going to bring this classic back of former President Trump with Jimmy Fallon.

Did the Kamala Harris SNL appearance last night repeat this Fallon/ Trump bit from 2015? (Lorne Michaels produces both shows). pic.twitter.com/4ROZwZjvzV — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 3, 2024

She can't stop copying Trump, and he still did it better, by far.

Okay, one more laugh before we go …

Man loses it when his coworker dresses up as him for Halloween.. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4B9qSM6KXW — Githii (@githii) November 2, 2024

Jump into this Monday like those two!

Keep the faith and keep on laughing. We're going to need it over the next couple of days.

Now get out there and vote!

Until we meme again …