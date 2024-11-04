Nothing Is Making Van Jones Feel Happy About Pennsylvania

This clip is a little lengthy, but if you stick around long enough, you get to hear Scott Jennings. Before that, though, you get to hear a panicked Van Jones tell CNN that he's afraid Kamala Harris could lose Pennsylvania and her path to victory. The key, he says, is getting out the vote in Philadelphia. People just aren't getting out to vote, and not surprisingly, Jews aren't turning out to vote for Harris like they did for Joe Biden. Jennings wonders if there was something Harris could have done early in her campaign to woo Jewish voters. Had she picked Josh Shapiro as a running mate instead of knucklehead Tim Walz, she might have a comfortable lead.

"Well, I’m just nervous all the time. So I don’t feel good about nothin’ and I’m not gonna feel good about nothin’ ’til it’s over. I’m worried," Jones tells CNN, adding that "Nothing is making me happy about Pennsylvania."

NEW: CNN's Van Jones says he is "nervous and worried" about Kamala Harris' chances in Pennsylvania.



"Nothing is making me happy about Pennsylvania."



Jones specifically pointed to poor Philadelphia turnout for Democrats and concerns over Jewish voters.



"Well, I’m just nervous… pic.twitter.com/yci392kMgS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 4, 2024

He should be nervous. Here's Ryan James Girdusky, who was kicked off of CNN.

Last post about Pennsylvania, the intensity at which Republicans have voted early this year compared to 2020 and 2022 is staggering.



In 2020, GOP led Dems in 8 counties

In 2022, GOP led Dems in 2 counties

In 2024, GOP led Dems in 40 counties pic.twitter.com/JDUkM65SIJ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 4, 2024

Scott Presler has been a machine in Pennsylvania, even moving there to flip counties red and hitting up Amish country.

I have done everything I can.



Moved to Pennsylvania.



Launched an organization.



Hired 70 field staff.



Flipped PA counties from 🔵🔜🔴.



Cut 🔵 voter registration in half.



Pushed early voting message.



Cultivated thousands of volunteers.



Now, it’s up to you — VOTE! — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 4, 2024

Don’t take anything for granted. President Trump needs every single vote in Pennsylvania.



Republicans did get tons of added registrations in PA and we can thank @ScottPresler for his efforts in making that happen.



Everyone needs to make sure their votes go through. Be vigilant! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 4, 2024

An internal memo to the Trump campaign showed Pennsylvania:

- Urban turnout is down -381,519 votes compared to this point in 2020

- Female turnout is down -450,802 votes compared to this point in 2020 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 4, 2024

Poor Van will be crying again on Wednesday. What's he gonna tell his daughter?😂 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 4, 2024

What is CNN's delivery address?



I'd like to doordash Van some tissues. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 4, 2024

Van Jones should have thought about that before endorsing an installed candidate who received zero primary votes. — Glenda (@Glendaragnarson) November 4, 2024

Well, there is the cheating. That should make him feel a little happier. The only question is how much cheating they will get away with. — Myers Alva (@tizintest) November 4, 2024

Pennsylvania's going to be one of those states that won't be able to post results on election night. They'll take days.

Van Jones is right. I don't say it often, so remember this day. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) November 4, 2024

I really hope to see Van Jones crying on Wednesday morning like he did in 2016. — Kevin Burns (@Kevin_C_Burns) November 4, 2024

Bring on the Van Jones tears please. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) November 4, 2024

Tomorrow night will be incredible if this holds up. We need the meltdowns across the platform. — Fedora The Explorer (@nwajillerac) November 4, 2024

Will Jones be in tears again Tuesday night? Will he blame "whitelash" again? This editor is from Pennsylvania originally and has in-laws who still live there, and they report that things are looking very red outside of Philadelphia.

