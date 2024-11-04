Nothing Is Making Van Jones Feel Happy About Pennsylvania

Right on Time 'The Atlantic' (Owned by Kamala's Dear Friend) Claims Trump Causes...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

This clip is a little lengthy, but if you stick around long enough, you get to hear Scott Jennings. Before that, though, you get to hear a panicked Van Jones tell CNN that he's afraid Kamala Harris could lose Pennsylvania and her path to victory. The key, he says, is getting out the vote in Philadelphia. People just aren't getting out to vote, and not surprisingly, Jews aren't turning out to vote for Harris like they did for Joe Biden. Jennings wonders if there was something Harris could have done early in her campaign to woo Jewish voters. Had she picked Josh Shapiro as a running mate instead of knucklehead Tim Walz, she might have a comfortable lead.

"Well, I’m just nervous all the time. So I don’t feel good about nothin’ and I’m not gonna feel good about nothin’ ’til it’s over. I’m worried," Jones tells CNN, adding that "Nothing is making me happy about Pennsylvania."

He should be nervous. Here's Ryan James Girdusky, who was kicked off of CNN.

Scott Presler has been a machine in Pennsylvania, even moving there to flip counties red and hitting up Amish country.

Pennsylvania's going to be one of those states that won't be able to post results on election night. They'll take days.

Will Jones be in tears again Tuesday night? Will he blame "whitelash" again? This editor is from Pennsylvania originally and has in-laws who still live there, and they report that things are looking very red outside of Philadelphia.

***

