New acting House Speaker's reported decision about Nancy Pelosi makes him 'already a legend'

Doug P.  |  9:12 PM on October 03, 2023
Oh No Popcorn meme

Tuesday was a crazy day because the House of Representatives voted Kevin McCarthy out as the Speaker. 

A new Speaker won't be voted on until next week but for now, the temporary House Speaker is GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina: 

According to McHenry in the House GOP's meeting Tuesday evening, Republicans will hold a candidate forum next Tuesday, followed by a speaker election next Wednesday. Without an elected speaker in the meantime, the House is essentially twiddling its collective thumbs until then, recessed until Tuesday and unable to move legislation.

[...]

Currently, there's no clear frontrunner for the post. There's been talk of Reps. Steve Scalise (R-LA) or Tom Emmer (R-MN) making a bid for the gavel, but there's nothing confirmed just yet. McCarthy said he would not pursue another campaign for speaker, and his main antagonist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said Tuesday afternoon he didn't want the job. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), however, said he'd nominate Donald Trump for speaker, but the former president has his hands full with four somewhat simultaneous court battles and being the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

One of Rep. McHenry's first moves as acting House Speaker will make Nancy Pelosi more angry than the time the bar on her plane ran out of booze: 

Apparently a select few members of Congress get "hideaway offices" in certain locations and, for now, Nancy Pelosi's is no more.

OOF.

Stay tuned!

*** 

