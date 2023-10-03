New acting House Speaker's reported decision about Nancy Pelosi makes him 'already a legend'

Tuesday was a crazy day because the House of Representatives voted Kevin McCarthy out as the Speaker.

A new Speaker won't be voted on until next week but for now, the temporary House Speaker is GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina:

Advertisement

According to McHenry in the House GOP's meeting Tuesday evening, Republicans will hold a candidate forum next Tuesday, followed by a speaker election next Wednesday. Without an elected speaker in the meantime, the House is essentially twiddling its collective thumbs until then, recessed until Tuesday and unable to move legislation. [...] Currently, there's no clear frontrunner for the post. There's been talk of Reps. Steve Scalise (R-LA) or Tom Emmer (R-MN) making a bid for the gavel, but there's nothing confirmed just yet. McCarthy said he would not pursue another campaign for speaker, and his main antagonist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said Tuesday afternoon he didn't want the job. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), however, said he'd nominate Donald Trump for speaker, but the former president has his hands full with four somewhat simultaneous court battles and being the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

One of Rep. McHenry's first moves as acting House Speaker will make Nancy Pelosi more angry than the time the bar on her plane ran out of booze:

CNN can confirm that GOP Rep @PatrickMcHenry, the temporary Speaker, has ordered Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi to exit her Capitol hideaway by tomorrow, as first reported by Politico.



Pelosi is in SF to attend memorial for the late Sen. Feinstein. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 4, 2023

BREAKING: As one of his first acts as the acting speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry ordered former Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office by Wednesday - Politico pic.twitter.com/60ZKOEUgG9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 4, 2023

Apparently a select few members of Congress get "hideaway offices" in certain locations and, for now, Nancy Pelosi's is no more.

🚨 Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry Orders Pelosi To Vacate Her Office: ‘The Room Will Be Re-Keyed’https://t.co/OZrLlLHcRJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2023

OOF.

McHenry making a strong play to keep the Speakership https://t.co/H6XOOwrdPK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 4, 2023

Dudes posting a W https://t.co/uYRKI06Mcb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2023

In a matter of hours he has done more than McCarthy 🫱🏾‍🫲🏽💯 — BelieveJesusIsLord (@BelieveJesusIs1) October 4, 2023

Can we just keep McHenry then? 😂👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/TkqkAASv6A — 🎃Kristi🎃 (@TheyCallMeNans) October 4, 2023

Stay tuned!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!