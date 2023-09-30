House Dems no longer fans of the 'pass it to find out what's in it' approach

Remember back in the days when "we have to pass the bill to find out what's in it" was cool? Nancy Pelosi certainly does:

Fast forward to late September of 2023 during the debate over government funding to avoid a shutdown, and some Democrats called for the House to adjourn. The given reason was that the Republicans hadn't provided Dems enough time to read the bill:

WOW: Democrats just tried to adjourn the House of Representatives and go home — with just hours to go until they shut down the government.



Democrats have zero interest in paying our troops, securing our border, and ending inflationary spending. pic.twitter.com/UoK0UKN3Ih — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2023

Now: House is voting on a motion to adjourn called by Dems, a delay tactic to buy time before voting on clean CR + disaster relief. "Our intention is not to adjourn. Our intention is to read the bill," Dem Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said. via @ArisFolley — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) September 30, 2023

DEM WHIP KATHERINE CLARK UP ON THE FLOOR ....



She says Democrats want "90 minutes" to read the bill.



"That has been denied. We have serious trust issues. ... I am making a motion to adjourn." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 30, 2023

"Reading the bill" is back in style for the Democrats?

Go figure!

Now @TheDemocrats say they need more time to read the 45 day stop gap spending bill.



Ohh, now they want to read the bill! — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) September 30, 2023

"We need three days to read a 71-page bill" brought to you by the "We need to pass it to find out what's in it" party. https://t.co/zYR0oexvFg — Joe Cunningham 𓅄 (@JoePCunningham) September 30, 2023

You have to pass it to find out what's in it - remember? https://t.co/wWm2vanpeX pic.twitter.com/MF071BRWaf — 🔨DeplorableFaganator🔨 (@Faganator) September 30, 2023

As the great Nancy Pelosi once said - we have to pass the bill so you can find out what’s in it. — Gordon Shumway (@byg_tymr) September 30, 2023

Things seem to have changed since then.

