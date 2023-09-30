House Dems no longer fans of the 'pass it to find out what's in it' approach

FIRE! Jamaal Bowman reportedly caught on camera literally breaking the law
Doug P.  |  2:50 PM on September 30, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Remember back in the days when "we have to pass the bill to find out what's in it" was cool? Nancy Pelosi certainly does:

Fast forward to late September of 2023 during the debate over government funding to avoid a shutdown, and some Democrats called for the House to adjourn. The given reason was that the Republicans hadn't provided Dems enough time to read the bill:

"Reading the bill" is back in style for the Democrats? 

Go figure!

Things seem to have changed since then.

