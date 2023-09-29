NBC News unwittingly serves up a GREAT explainer for why the gov't is WAY too big

This weekend, unless a deal is reached, there could be a federal government shutdown.

NBC News has a story about possible residual effects of a shutdown that makes a great unintentional point:

The federal government does an almost unfathomable number of things, so a shutdown would likely affect everyday Americans more than they realize. https://t.co/iCjrxfJ85B — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2023

"Government does an almost unfathomable number of things."

Thanks for that, NBC:

This is the *problem* https://t.co/WMVtbmtFnc — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) September 29, 2023

Yes it is!

The federal government does an almost unfathomable number of things, so a shutdown would likely affect everyday Americans more than they realize. While the 4 million Americans who work for the federal government — the nation’s largest employer — would be most affected, a range of economists, including the White House Council of Economic Advisers, estimate their lost wages and halted operations would reduce overall economic growth forecasts by 0.1% or 0.2% each week.

Every now and then the mainstream media makes a good point, though this certainly wasn't the takeaway NBC News had in mind.

NBC accidentally making the case for limited government https://t.co/ASvdDzbzeF — Burn the servers, salt the earth (@inthewolf) September 29, 2023

"Journalism" isn't totally worthless at times.

You’re right NBC News, we need a much smaller government that doesn’t have its slimy tendrils in almost every aspect of our lives. — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 29, 2023

NBC finally acknowledging the albatross that is the federal bureaucracy. — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) September 29, 2023

Also, NBC they left something out of the story:

“but the Ukraine People will still get paid” …you left out NBC…. — Deen 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@LaLa716NY) September 29, 2023

Unreal but true.

