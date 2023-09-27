Here's more proof that Rep. Hank Johnson is 'completely detached from reality'
'Summer, Winter, Spring and Fall,': Buttigieg simply cannot EVEN when IL Rep. schools...
'Trans Rights in America' panel asked to define what a woman is, gets...
95 Year Old Korean War Veteran Evicted by Illegal Immigrants
Biden 'bombshells every day' from House Oversight (here's ANOTHER)
This is why we can't have nice things: Philadelphia closes all liquor stores...
In a totally real report, The Babylon Bee tells us how the White...
'Millions of dollars': US Border Patrol chief says cartels are profiting off Biden's...
Dem Rep tells journo she 'didn't talk to the right people' at the...
WHAT?! Federal Prosecutor who prosecuted Jan. 6th cases arrested for road-rage STABBING
Senator Katie Britt Testifies About 'American Nightmare' at the Border
WH spox 'caught in a blatant lie' while trying to spin Biden out...
MSNBC Guest Thinks Trump Is a Nazi for the Craziest Reason
DeSantis proves Newsom is on the wrong TRACK as Florida beats California opening...

Hey, maybe THIS is why Joe Biden said he never spoke with Hunter about his dealings

Doug P.  |  5:55 PM on September 27, 2023
Meme screenshot

More than once a day now we get some Biden-related bombshells from the House Oversight Committee as the impeachment inquiry is about the start. 

Earlier today the Committee said, "newly released emails and documents show that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf DID NOT ALLOW AGENTS TO INVESTIGATE JOE BIDEN as part of a FARA probe." That story is here

Advertisement

Yesterday brought with it revelations about bank wires related to where money from Chinese nationals would flow:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.  

That brings us to the latest bit if information. 

You no doubt remember that, when he was running for president, Joe Biden claimed he never spoke to Hunter about his business dealings. That of course has morphed into "I was never in business with my son" all while the media helps out by reporting there's "no evidence" of any Biden wrongdoing. 

Based on this latest House Oversight Committee text drop, it's possible that Joe Biden felt comfortable claiming he never spoke with Hunter about his business dealings because... his brother was doing some of that work: 

Recommended

'Trans Rights in America' panel asked to define what a woman is, gets testy
Brett T.
Advertisement

Well isn't that interesting? And the "as usual" part is a nice touch.

The Left's goal post shifting on "no evidence" will no doubt continue.

Out as a media/Dem talking point: Just proof of a father's love for his son. 

In as a media/Dem talking point: Just proof of an uncle's love for his nephew.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Trans Rights in America' panel asked to define what a woman is, gets testy
Brett T.
'Summer, Winter, Spring and Fall,': Buttigieg simply cannot EVEN when IL Rep. schools FDA on climate
Chad Felix Greene
Biden 'bombshells every day' from House Oversight (here's ANOTHER)
Doug P.
In a totally real report, The Babylon Bee tells us how the White House plans to stop Biden from tripping
Aaron Walker
This is why we can't have nice things: Philadelphia closes all liquor stores in wake of riots
Grateful Calvin
WHAT?! Federal Prosecutor who prosecuted Jan. 6th cases arrested for road-rage STABBING
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Trans Rights in America' panel asked to define what a woman is, gets testy Brett T.
Advertisement