Hey, maybe THIS is why Joe Biden said he never spoke with Hunter about his dealings

More than once a day now we get some Biden-related bombshells from the House Oversight Committee as the impeachment inquiry is about the start.

Earlier today the Committee said, "newly released emails and documents show that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf DID NOT ALLOW AGENTS TO INVESTIGATE JOE BIDEN as part of a FARA probe." That story is here.

Yesterday brought with it revelations about bank wires related to where money from Chinese nationals would flow:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.

That brings us to the latest bit if information.

You no doubt remember that, when he was running for president, Joe Biden claimed he never spoke to Hunter about his business dealings. That of course has morphed into "I was never in business with my son" all while the media helps out by reporting there's "no evidence" of any Biden wrongdoing.

Based on this latest House Oversight Committee text drop, it's possible that Joe Biden felt comfortable claiming he never spoke with Hunter about his business dealings because... his brother was doing some of that work:

🚨 NEW: A few months before Joe Biden announces he is running for President, Jim Biden texts Hunter about working with Joe.



“We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work.” pic.twitter.com/Db3FUTWi2a — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 27, 2023

Well isn't that interesting? And the "as usual" part is a nice touch.

The Left's goal post shifting on "no evidence" will no doubt continue.

There’s a whole smoking arsenal. https://t.co/65Bo1I2WiO — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ 𝕏 ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) September 27, 2023

Out as a media/Dem talking point: Just proof of a father's love for his son.

In as a media/Dem talking point: Just proof of an uncle's love for his nephew.

***

