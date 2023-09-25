POTUS preaching about 'sovereignty' and 'territorial integrity' can't get more shameless

It's really difficult at times to tell if the Biden White House is just self-unaware, incredibly shameless or intentionally rubbing things in our faces. Perhaps the answer is "all of the above."

Here's one of the latest offerings from the POTUS account on Twitter(X), and try not to roll your eyes too hard:

Right now, we face a moment where basic principles like sovereignty, territorial integrity, and universal human rights are being tested.



We must stand up — we owe it to ourselves, to each other, and to generations to come. pic.twitter.com/L4XdWfSyHR — President Biden (@POTUS) September 25, 2023

Apparently that stance only applies to Ukraine, because that's clearly not the Biden position when it comes to the country he's supposed to be in charge of:

How is sovereignty and territorial integrity going at our southern border? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 25, 2023

Territorial integrity.



Why don’t you get some, Joe?pic.twitter.com/u7imJE8rJd — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) September 25, 2023

Is the Biden White House for real or just trolling Americans who are seeing what's happening?

Illegal immigrants planted a foreign flag on a Texas island in Eagle Pass in the middle of the river. @TxDPS troopers immediately pulled it down. https://t.co/gxkuJEG5Ko — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 25, 2023

This is the United States southern border.



Is this how you protect sovereignty, Joe? pic.twitter.com/GRPuA6zlcJ — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) September 25, 2023

“Sovereignty and territorial integrity” … Is this some kind of parody? https://t.co/KEsiWXxitv — OkJulie (@Serenityin24) September 25, 2023

Yes, it is, but the Biden WH isn't aware of the reasons why.

🚨Joe Biden has released a statement standing up for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Unfortunately, he’s talking about Ukraine’s, not ours. https://t.co/ImOJeHR0W8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2023

Thank you for finally committing to securing our southern border! https://t.co/daErXqb0lS — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 25, 2023

Too bad the Biden admin's concern for sovereignty and territorial integrity doesn't extend to the United States.

