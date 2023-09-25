POTUS preaching about 'sovereignty' and 'territorial integrity' can't get more shameless

It's really difficult at times to tell if the Biden White House is just self-unaware, incredibly shameless or intentionally rubbing things in our faces. Perhaps the answer is "all of the above."
Here's one of the latest offerings from the POTUS account on Twitter(X), and try not to roll your eyes too hard:
Right now, we face a moment where basic principles like sovereignty, territorial integrity, and universal human rights are being tested.— President Biden (@POTUS) September 25, 2023
We must stand up — we owe it to ourselves, to each other, and to generations to come. pic.twitter.com/L4XdWfSyHR
Apparently that stance only applies to Ukraine, because that's clearly not the Biden position when it comes to the country he's supposed to be in charge of:
How is sovereignty and territorial integrity going at our southern border?— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 25, 2023
Territorial integrity.— Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) September 25, 2023
Why don’t you get some, Joe?pic.twitter.com/u7imJE8rJd
Is the Biden White House for real or just trolling Americans who are seeing what's happening?
Illegal immigrants planted a foreign flag on a Texas island in Eagle Pass in the middle of the river. @TxDPS troopers immediately pulled it down. https://t.co/gxkuJEG5Ko— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 25, 2023
This is the United States southern border.— Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) September 25, 2023
Is this how you protect sovereignty, Joe? pic.twitter.com/GRPuA6zlcJ
“Sovereignty and territorial integrity” … Is this some kind of parody? https://t.co/KEsiWXxitv— OkJulie (@Serenityin24) September 25, 2023
Yes, it is, but the Biden WH isn't aware of the reasons why.
🚨Joe Biden has released a statement standing up for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2023
Unfortunately, he’s talking about Ukraine’s, not ours. https://t.co/ImOJeHR0W8
Thank you for finally committing to securing our southern border! https://t.co/daErXqb0lS— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 25, 2023
Too bad the Biden admin's concern for sovereignty and territorial integrity doesn't extend to the United States.
