POTUS preaching about 'sovereignty' and 'territorial integrity' can't get more shameless

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on September 25, 2023
Meme screenshot

It's really difficult at times to tell if the Biden White House is just self-unaware, incredibly shameless or intentionally rubbing things in our faces. Perhaps the answer is "all of the above."

Here's one of the latest offerings from the POTUS account on Twitter(X), and try not to roll your eyes too hard:

Apparently that stance only applies to Ukraine, because that's clearly not the Biden position when it comes to the country he's supposed to be in charge of: 

Is the Biden White House for real or just trolling Americans who are seeing what's happening?

Yes, it is, but the Biden WH isn't aware of the reasons why.

Too bad the Biden admin's concern for sovereignty and territorial integrity doesn't extend to the United States.

