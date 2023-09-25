'Invasion'! Here's video of illegal aliens planting a foreign flag in Texas

As you know, parts of the southern U.S./Mexico border are as open as they ever have been, and that's by design on the part of the Biden administration:

The number of migrants apprehended by U.S. immigration agents after crossing the southern border illegally has soared to near-record levels in September, posing a major test to the Biden administration's migration strategy, unpublished federal figures obtained by CBS News show. Border Patrol agents apprehended roughly 140,000 migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization during the first 20 days of September, an average of about 6,900 each day, according to the internal agency data. That represents a 60% increase from the daily average of 4,300 in July. The agency is on track to record more than 210,000 migrant apprehensions this month, which would be the highest level since December and May 2022, when Border Patrol reported over 220,000 apprehensions, the current all-time monthly highs. During those record-setting months, Border Patrol apprehended more than 7,000 migrants each day, a level September's average is close to matching.

Many Democrats will tell you that people are just coming into the U.S. to escape whatever country they're fleeing but that certainly doesn't seem to be the case much of the time. Here's another example:

Illegal immigrants planted a foreign flag on a Texas island in Eagle Pass in the middle of the river. @TxDPS troopers immediately pulled it down. https://t.co/gxkuJEG5Ko — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 25, 2023

They were so desperate to flee their country of origin that they immediately planted that country's flag in Texas?

The #EaglePass area continues to experience an influx of illegal immigrants - the majority from Venezuela. Some decided to claim a #Texas island by placing a foreign flag - that was quickly taken care of by our DPS Tactical Marine Unit. #DontMessWithTexas pic.twitter.com/mslxjXIyEC — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 25, 2023

Miranda Devine notes that this all comes with the blessing of President Biden:

Invasion. And Biden just gave 470,000 work rights https://t.co/z9c2NrLNS9 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 25, 2023

Why this dereliction of duty hasn't yet been the lead charge in impeachment pushes against Biden and Mayorkas is anybody's guess, because that's exactly what's happening.

Totally not an invasion https://t.co/UvpaJmh1Be — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) September 25, 2023

No, not at all.

