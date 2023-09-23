Here's a scene from the Texas border that will make the Biden WH furious

In just about one day this week a reported 9,000-10,000 people entered the U.S. illegally, all while Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to put the blame for that on Republicans:

On Wednesday alone, Border Patrol processed nearly 9,000 migrants, the data show, a daily apprehension level not seen since 10,000 migrants crossed into the U.S. illegally per day during several days in May, before the Biden administration discontinued the Title 42 pandemic-era limits on migration. Moreover, U.S. border officers have been processing roughly 1,500 migrants at official ports of entry on a daily basis, mostly under a Biden administration system that allows prospective asylum-seekers in Mexico to secure an appointment to enter the country through a government phone app known as CBP One.

However, in certain areas, at least something is being done.

Townhall's Julio Rosas shared this scene from just across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas:

🚨: The National Guard is preventing illegal immigrants from entering Eagle Pass. pic.twitter.com/tAVe9KyAQd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2023

And that's a photo from this morning:

Right now? — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) September 23, 2023

Yup! — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2023

The Biden White House and Alejandro Mayorkas will definitely be troubled by that photo.

The White House's "border security via open borders" policy is being egregiously violated.

I mean until whatever politburo committee in the White House hears about this — Aetius (@AetiusRF) September 23, 2023

Mayorkas will definitely try and do something about that horrific scene of actual border enforcement.

What happens when DHS shows up? — Vials of Wrath carefully balanced (@tim_sandsquid63) September 23, 2023

Time will tell.

