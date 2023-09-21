Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all about

Yesterday, Barstool's Dave Portnoy heard that the Washington Post was in the midst of preparing some sort of a hit piece. One of the Post's reporters had contacted sponsors for an upcoming event for comment. The emails WaPo journos sent to those sponsors made the activist nature of the "reporting" incredibly obvious:

So I caught wind that the Washington Post was proactively reaching out to the sponors of my Pizzafest on Saturday and trying to shame them for being associated with me. I believe the legal term for that is “treacherous interference” Anyway what I’ve learned over the years with these types of hit pieces is that can’t give an inch. So rather than just sit back and let them dictate the pace of the game I decided I'd speed them up and make them play by my rules.

If you missed it, here's how that conversation went:

I Caught Wind That The Washington Post Was Writing A Hit Piece About Me And My Pizzafest So I Did What I Do. I Went on the Offensive pic.twitter.com/5oK2zJqVAs — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 20, 2023

That "reporter" and her approach had all the earmarkings of modern-day MSM "journalism," which means no actual journalism is involved.

Greg Gutfeld leads off with a description of how the MSM operates:

listen as a @washingtonpost reporter is caught in a huge lie. If you still believe anything coming from the MSM, then its on you. They're narrative-creating fabulists choose a conclusion first, and then mold the story to fit it. https://t.co/BFKlybyTXX — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 21, 2023

Townhall's Katie Pavlich added the rest of the goal of MSM-style "journalism":

While they also try to bankrupt you, your business and your employees. Despicable. https://t.co/dJrquPUz1q — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 21, 2023

It's amazing that many in the media remain completely baffled as to why trust in their profession has gone completely down the drain.

