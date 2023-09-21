Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all about

Biden keeps yammering about MAGANOMICS but his policies aren't working and Trump isn't...
Doug P.  |  4:01 PM on September 21, 2023
meme

Yesterday, Barstool's Dave Portnoy heard that the Washington Post was in the midst of preparing some sort of a hit piece. One of the Post's reporters had contacted sponsors for an upcoming event for comment. The emails WaPo journos sent to those sponsors made the activist nature of the "reporting" incredibly obvious

So I caught wind that the Washington Post was proactively reaching out to the sponors of my Pizzafest on Saturday and trying to shame them for being associated with me. I believe the legal term for that is “treacherous interference” Anyway what I’ve learned over the years with these types of hit pieces is that can’t give an inch. So rather than just sit back and let them dictate the pace of the game I decided I'd speed them up and make them play by my rules.  

If you missed it, here's how that conversation went:

That "reporter" and her approach had all the earmarkings of modern-day MSM "journalism," which means no actual journalism is involved.

Greg Gutfeld leads off with a description of how the MSM operates: 

Townhall's Katie Pavlich added the rest of the goal of MSM-style "journalism":

It's amazing that many in the media remain completely baffled as to why trust in their profession has gone completely down the drain. 

*** 

