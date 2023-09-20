AG Garland can't explain Ray Epps' J6 misdemeanor vs. 'sending grandmas to prison'

Rob Reiner is once again preaching 'The End Is Nigh'
Doug P.  |  1:05 PM on September 20, 2023
Screenshot from C-Span

Yesterday word came down that Ray Epps -- the man seen on video the night before January 6th urging protesters to "go into the Capitol" who "was also seen on Jan. 6 pointing others toward the building and then entering a restricted area of the Capitol grounds" -- would only be charged with a misdemeanor while others involved have faced much harsher sentences: 

During today's House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring testimony from Merrick Garland, Rep. Thomas Massie tried to get the Attorney General to make sense of the huge disparity in J6 sentences, and it was like pulling teeth. 

Watch the entire exchange: 

"You indicted him on a misdemeanor and meanwhile you're sending grandmas to prison. You're putting people away for 20 years for merely filming. Some weren't even there but you got the guy on video saying go into the Capitol, he's at the sight of the first breach, and it's an indictment on a misdemeanor."

Garland's certainly playing a lot of the "I'm not really sure" game today.

*** 

