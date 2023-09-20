AG Garland can't explain Ray Epps' J6 misdemeanor vs. 'sending grandmas to prison'

Yesterday word came down that Ray Epps -- the man seen on video the night before January 6th urging protesters to "go into the Capitol" who "was also seen on Jan. 6 pointing others toward the building and then entering a restricted area of the Capitol grounds" -- would only be charged with a misdemeanor while others involved have faced much harsher sentences:

This lame single charge tells us everything we need to know about Ray Epps.



No obstruction felony? No civil disorder charge? Not even a trespassing on restricted grounds misdemeanor?



Can't even tell you the last time I saw an "information" (misdemeanor version of indictment)… pic.twitter.com/zQ0rGT23ES — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 19, 2023

During today's House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring testimony from Merrick Garland, Rep. Thomas Massie tried to get the Attorney General to make sense of the huge disparity in J6 sentences, and it was like pulling teeth.

Watch the entire exchange:

Rep. @RepThomasMassie questions Merrick Garland on Ray Epps: "You indicted him on a misdemeanors and meanwhile you're sending grandmas to prison. You're putting people away for 20 years for merely filming. Some weren't even there but you got the guy on video saying go into the… pic.twitter.com/iCoDCIl0fQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 20, 2023

"You indicted him on a misdemeanor and meanwhile you're sending grandmas to prison. You're putting people away for 20 years for merely filming. Some weren't even there but you got the guy on video saying go into the Capitol, he's at the sight of the first breach, and it's an indictment on a misdemeanor."

In which @RepThomasMassie gets AG Garland to acknowledge, on the record, that the DOJ has absolutely no explanation for the pathetic charges against Ray Epps. https://t.co/cQxFpZOsaP pic.twitter.com/nUm1S9OP8H — Meara (@MillennialOther) September 20, 2023

Garland's certainly playing a lot of the "I'm not really sure" game today.

