'Should never have happened': TX Senate acquits AG Ken Paxton on ALL impeachment charges

Doug P.  |  2:06 PM on September 16, 2023

Back in May the Texas House voted 121 to 23 to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was among  Republicans slamming the move: 

Sen. Ted Cruz called the vote "a travesty" and said that everything alleged against Paxton was known before he was elected, so the voice of the people should be what counted.

Today was the Senate vote, and it went in Paxton's favor: 

And that's how it turned out, as Paxton was acquitted of the remaining charges:

*** 

