'Should never have happened': TX Senate acquits AG Ken Paxton on ALL impeachment charges

Back in May the Texas House voted 121 to 23 to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was among Republicans slamming the move:

Sen. Ted Cruz called the vote "a travesty" and said that everything alleged against Paxton was known before he was elected, so the voice of the people should be what counted.

Today was the Senate vote, and it went in Paxton's favor:

BREAKING: Attorney General Ken Paxton has been acquitted on 10 of the articles of impeachment so far. If the remaining articles of impeachment play out the same way, it will be a good day for @KenPaxtonTX and the State of Texas. 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/98lQANOHoU — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) September 16, 2023

And that's how it turned out, as Paxton was acquitted of the remaining charges:

Great! Should never have happened. Hope it opened some eyes in Texas. https://t.co/wPTHf0toEe — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 16, 2023

