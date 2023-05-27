Yesterday, it was announced the Texas legislature was moving forward with the indictment of Attorney General Ken Paxton. The resolution will be called up today at 1:00 pm for consideration.

The Texas House just announced that they are going to vote on a resolution to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton tomorrow at 1 pm. This comes less than a week after Paxton called on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign for being drunk on the House floor in between appointing Democrats… pic.twitter.com/gA7gPyDAdN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 26, 2023

The resolution march is being led by Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican. Unflattering video was shared of Speaker Phelan presiding over the Texas House on Twitter.

Here is six minutes of Speaker Dade Phelan being drunk while presiding over the Texas House

pic.twitter.com/4SOXmT7SHA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 26, 2023

So I hear you showed up to work drunk … you might wanna think twice about lecturing anyone else on decorum, sport. — Jim Dangle’s New Boots (@KatKerbs) May 27, 2023

There is zero credible evidence that Speaker Phelan was drunk. — Baker (@bakerhtown) May 26, 2023

To be clear, no one can be certain of his condition. It may have been a long day, so perhaps he was very tired. All that aside, it was an awkward speech. Let’s go over to the wise and always sober minded Ted Cruz to help us navigate the terrain.

1/x What is happening to @KenPaxtonTX is a travesty. For the last nine years, Ken has been the strongest conservative AG in the country. Bar none. No attorney general has battled the abuses of the Biden admin more ferociously—and more effectively—than has Paxton. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 27, 2023

2/x. That’s why the swamp in Austin wants him out. The special interests don’t want a steadfast conservative AG. I understand that people are concerned about Ken’s legal challenges. But the courts should sort them out. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 27, 2023

3/x Virtually all of the information in the articles was public BEFORE Election Day, and the voters chose to re-elect Ken Paxton by a large margin. In my view, the Texas Legislature should respect the choice of the Texas voters. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 27, 2023

Indeed, Paxton’s legal challenges were well know to Texas voters and they chose to reelect him anyway. Is this attempted indictment a ploy to overturn the will of the people of Texas?

Texas MAGA Republicans AND primary voters stand w/@KenPaxtonTX⁩ as the establishment republicans in the Texas House join the democrats to go after our America First AG! #TXkangaroocourt #firephelan pic.twitter.com/8mo2lpMds5 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) May 26, 2023

Everyone watch this. RINO @DadePhelan's impeachment against Ken Paxton is illegal. We have supported @KenPaxtonTX through 2 re-elections. Dade is attempting to overturn an election. He belongs in California. Vote him out in March.

pic.twitter.com/qPM9juRWeR — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 27, 2023

BREAKING: A @TheNatPulse investigation has revealed the "investigators" against Texas AG Ken Paxton are mostly Democrats – 4 in 5 – leading Mr. Paxton to issue the statement posted here: https://t.co/WqGomSNPEX — The National Pulse (@TheNatPulse) May 26, 2023

To many America First Republicans, this feels like a betrayal as establishment Republicans join forces with Democrats in an attempt to oust Paxton.

A vote to impeach @KenPaxtonTX is a decision to have a primary. Can't wait to see who sides with Democrats.#txlege — Jonathan Stickland (@RepStickland) May 27, 2023

America First Republicans are adamant any Republican who sides with Democrats will face a primary during their next election. The rhetoric is becoming extremely heated.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should NOT be impeached. This is a very sordid backroom deal, & it’s all going to be blown open. Texans are going to be very angry when they hear the full story. This can’t be blamed on Democrats. A few Republicans are to blame, & it is bad. — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) May 26, 2023

Texas AG Ken Paxton is facing a uniparty attack. I stand with @KenPaxtonTX !#FirePhelan pic.twitter.com/mdr4xmBCxD — Camryn Kinsey (@camrynbaylee) May 26, 2023

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan bucks his own party by appointing Democratic committee chairs https://t.co/rZCsUObpJB — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 26, 2023

Inbox: “Phelan's sham attack on Paxton is a weak attempt to cover his own failures during this mediocre legislative session.” #txlege pic.twitter.com/gpY07fDzoc — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) May 27, 2023

Texas voters and activists already had issues with Speaker Phelan because he appointed Democratic committee chairs against the wishes of the rest of the Republican delegation. They see this attempt to now impeach a Republican Attorney General as a final betrayal.

TX AG @KenPaxtonTX is one of the best in the country He is a fighter & one of the only ones tht will go after Biden admin He works for the ppl of TX every day He stood w/us on election integrity & we stand w/him now!#drunkdade#firephelan#TXKangarooCourt#TexasCorruption pic.twitter.com/8oilGwTPO8 — Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) May 27, 2023

Some Republicans believe AG Paxton is being punished for standing with voters to fight for election integrity. That would be an enormous shame as an Attorney General should absolutely be concerned with elections and ensuring they are run fairly and accurately.

Listen to Attorney General Paxton's full remarks from today's press conference: pic.twitter.com/pWnj0Ijc6G — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) May 26, 2023

AG Paxton is adamant he has done nothing wrong and he will fight to retain his position as the rightfully elected AG for Texas.

Which side will these #txlege Representatives be on? President Trump or #DrunkDade ? pic.twitter.com/kx9ETkQDL2 — Jonathan Stickland (@RepStickland) May 27, 2023

Former president Donald Trump jumps in just minutes before the House is set to convene for consideration of @KenPaxtonTX’s impeachment. #txlege https://t.co/7rjPfoBrkg — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) May 27, 2023

Former President Donald Trump “truthed” about the issue on Truth Social in support of AG Paxton. He suggested those looking to oust Paxton should wait for the next election and let voters decide. As a person who endured two impeachments, Trump surely understands the undo hardship sham proceedings place on an elected official.

🚨Tomorrow #txlege House will vote on impeaching #Paxton We have not yet voted on:

– securing the border

– eliminating property taxes

– education freedom

– banning COVID mandates

– ending taxpayer funded lobbying

– cutting spending

– reining in executive powers PRIORITIES — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) May 27, 2023

.@DadePhelan serves at the pleasure of the Biden Administration, not the Texans who voted him into office. Dade has taken away Texans' ability to sue the Biden Administration by taking AG Ken Paxton out. — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 26, 2023

.@DadePhelan would rather empower Democrats and Austin liberal leadership than protect our southern border. @KenPaxtonTX is the only agency in Texas fighting the Biden administration on securing the border. — CALI (@CALI4AZ) May 26, 2023

Dade's liberal leadership cannot go unchecked.@DadePhelan would rather overthrow an election than actually do his job and pass conservative legislation. — Lou 🫦 The Carrot Breaker 🥕 (@LouAZMerrijul) May 26, 2023

Hearing from multiple #TxLege House members that their offices are being lit up by phone calls – 10 or 20 to 1. People are overwhelmingly against the #drunkdade impeachment of Ken Paxton. This isn’t going to go well for the @TXGOPCaucus. They need to #FirePhelan. — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) May 27, 2023

Apparently, Texas voters are big mad. Offices of legislators are being barraged by phone calls in support of Paxton. What a mess this is for Texas Republicans.

This is the beginning of the line. It starts at the stairs near the Senate gallery entrance, snakes along the walls of the 3rd floor rotunda, through pillars and past lawmaker offices, until you get to the House #txlege pic.twitter.com/GV0m2Kd4Pn — Aarón Torres (@AaronTorres_) May 27, 2023

The interest to be in the room for the hearings today seems intense. Voters are engaged and want to hear the proceedings in person.

I am deeply concerned by the lack of transparency in the process by which the House General Investigating Committee has pursued an impeachment against @KenPaxtonTX. The House has been given less than 48 hours to deliberate over these matters and has been mostly in the dark as to… pic.twitter.com/qU66A6aHaE — Rep. Tony Tinderholt (@reptinderholt) May 27, 2023

The other prevailing issue is many legislators, such as Rep. Tinderholt, feel not enough time has been given to actually read the evidence and explore the claims before today’s session.

Texas Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan is bought and paid for by Democrat establishment bankroller Charles Butt. He is Dade's largest donor. This should clear up why Phelan wants to destroy Texas AG Ken Paxton. He is beholden to his liberal forces. — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 27, 2023

Dade Phelan is the Texas Speaker of the House. He is a radical, woke “Republican” and hell-bent on impeaching and overthrowing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. What's interesting is Governor Greg Abbott has been silent. No comment, no statement, nothing. Unbelievable. — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 27, 2023

Other Republican Texas activists are disappointed by the silence of Governor Greg Abbott. Obviously, it strikes the public as strange when a Republican Governor has no comment on the Attorney General facing impeachment.

Nobody takes down republicans like other republicans 🤔🤬 — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) May 26, 2023

Ken Paxton is one of the few true conservatives we have! He’s a fighter. He’s against the swamp so they’ve turned on him! As a Texan, I’m horrified!!! — TexasPatriot62 (@LadyMaga62) May 26, 2023

Insane. Paxton has been an amazing Attorney General. — Krickett B (@Krickett1972) May 26, 2023

PAXTON IMPEACHMENT THREAD:

We’re off. The House clerk is reading all 20 articles of impeachment in full to a tense chamber and a packed gallery.

Follow along here and @KXAN_News #txlege pic.twitter.com/gOTW3nVOeX — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandler98) May 27, 2023

For those wishing to follow along, Ryan Chandler is in the gallery and reporting in real time from the proceedings. No matter the outcome, we wish the very best for conservatives in Texas and an outcome most beneficial to the people of Texas.

