Jonathan Turley dissects DC special counsel's late Friday attempt to 'curtail' Trump

It's become a running joke that every time something happens with the Bidens -- i.e. a new allegation of corruption, etc. -- a new indictment against Donald Trump drops.

That played out a little differently this week. Hunter Biden was indicted on felony gun charges, and late yesterday DC special counsel Jack Smith filed a motion seeking a gag order against Trump.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has a thread taking a look at the latest attempt to put a crimp on the leading candidate for the Republican nomination:

Jack Smith waited for late Friday to file a sweeping motion seeking to gag Trump in referencing witnesses and attorneys in the case. While calling it "narrowly tailored," it would effectively bar Trump from discussing the case in the midst of a presidential campaign... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 15, 2023

From Politico:

Special counsel Jack Smith is asking a judge to issue a gag order against Donald Trump, prohibiting him from attacking prosecutors, the judge or potential witnesses who may testify in his federal criminal trial stemming from his effort to subvert the 2020 election. “The defendant’s past conduct, including conduct that has taken place after and as a direct result of the indictment in this case, amply demonstrates the need for this order,” prosecutors wrote, adding that Trump’s past salvos had already resulted in harassment of potential witnesses.

That order would, once again, basically amount to election interference:

...The order would prohibit Trump from making statements "regarding the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses" and "statements about any party, witness, attorney, court personnel, or potential jurors that are disparaging and inflammatory, or intimidating." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 15, 2023

...So after fighting to try Trump in the middle of the presidential election, Smith is seeking to curtail him from discussing one of the most important issues in the campaign. No one would argue with a bar on disparaging witnesses. However, some of the witnesses and parties are… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 15, 2023

"Some of the witnesses and parties are political figures."

...While D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has said that she will not make accommodations for the fact that Trump is a candidate for President, this could force the issue and result in an appeal... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 15, 2023

...Trump is running on the weaponization of the Justice Department and the criminal justice system. Many Americans agree with his criticism. Smith could curtail much of that debate by pushing this trial before the election. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 15, 2023

...Once again, I fail to see any good-faith effort of the Justice Department to recognize the unprecedented situation of prosecuting the leading candidate for the presidency in the middle of an election. Smith continues to show little sense of restraint. Indeed, this motion falls… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 15, 2023

Is there anything done in DC that's "good faith" anymore?

Trump is now up by +4 against Biden. They are in panic mode. These indictments are not working. — Henry (@HenryBack2Play) September 15, 2023

If anything the dozens and dozens of indictments might have had the opposite effect.

Just another attempt to squelch free speech by Biden’s cronies. DOJ has been completely politicized rendering it useless to the American people. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) September 15, 2023

The timing on these things never fails:

Yet another Friday Trump dump to distract from a another Biden revelation…the Hunter indictment. This is like clockwork, and is yet another reason the nation is losing respect for our system of justice. https://t.co/QGDd3UJKcx — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) September 16, 2023

Another day, another total coincidence!

***

